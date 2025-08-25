Arkada Expands To Monad Testnet — New Quests & New Adventures

By: Medium
2025/08/25 23:38

There’s always something new on Arkada! The final chapter of the Path On Sonium concluded, while the Yoki Legacy run it’s course and was not added in the history book! But now… we have Monad quests!

Arkada is the Web3 “quest-to-earn” platform built on the Soneium blockchain, where users earn reputation and points by completing on‑chain and off‑chain activities — like quizzes, minting NFTs, and engaging with ecosystem partners.

There are various ways to earn and boost the experience, but the exploration of new chains tops all that! The Arkada adventurers can explore the Monad testnet, and build “footprints” before the mainnet launch and airdrop!

These quests exemplify Arkada’s distinctive reputation‑based reward system, which ensures that active, committed participants unlock early access to premium features and influence within the platform. New chain… new adventures!

The new Monad quests on Arkada are designed around its L1 testnet and aim to boost your chances for the rumored Monad airdrop. The flagship “Monad Explorer” quest asks you to connect your wallet, claim testnet tokens, engage in swaps and NFT mints across ecosystem apps, and complete interactive mini‑tasks like “Break Monad.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001029-0.09%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000071--%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Share
Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0.01016-8.40%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0573-13.44%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY&#39;s &quot;fake death exit&quot; is full of controversy
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1196-8.70%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003462-9.20%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008261-6.29%
Share
PANews2025/05/07 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

Bitcoin Boom Could Send Strategy Stock Soaring, XRP Lawyer Claims