Arthur Hayes’ $5.1M HYPE Token Sale Unveiled

The post Trump Vows To Award Medal Of Freedom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump said he would award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously as he eulogized the late activist at a memorial Sunday, following speeches from Kirk’s wife Erika and many members of the Trump administration to tens of thousands of supporters. President Donald Trump stands with Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, at his memorial service in Arizona. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Trump echoed earlier speakers, calling Kirk an “evangelist for American liberty” and a “martyr now for American freedom” as he spoke of Kirk’s childhood before detouring briefly to preview a forthcoming announcement on autism at the White House this week. Towards the end, of his remarks, Trump turned his attention to the left, who he has frequently blamed for after Kirk’s murder: “There is one part of the political community that believes they have the monopoly on truth, goodness, and virtue, and concludes they have also a monopoly on power thought and speech—well, that’s not happening anymore.” Trump said he was planning to award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a ceremony at the White House, and called Kirk’s widow Erika back to the stage after finishing his speech. The speech concluded a five-hour-plus memorial service attended by tens of thousands of mourners who filled State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, wearing red, white, and blue clothing and singing along to Christian rock and hymns as the memorial service began Sunday afternoon. Among the more fiery speeches were Stephen Miller, who talked about fighting “enemies” and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who last week said his department would deny visas to those celebrating Kirk’s death, according to CNN. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. noted that Jesus Christ died at age 33 and “changed the trajectory of history,” and…