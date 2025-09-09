Arthur Hayes is suspected of participating in Succinct and received 3.21 million PROVE tokens.

PANews reported on September 9th that, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, Arthur Hayes' deposit address received 3.21 million PROVE tokens, valued at approximately $2.86 million, from an address associated with the Succinct project 11 hours ago. Currently, there is no public information related to Arthur Hayes and Succinct (a cross-chain communication protocol), so it is unclear whether his participation was through individual investment, over-the-counter (OTC) trading, or other means.

