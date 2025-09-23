The post Arthur Hayes Predicts Bitcoin Could Soar to $3.4 Million by 2028 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Arthur Hayes predicts that if the Federal Reserve adopts large-scale money printing under President Trump’s yield curve control plan, combined credit creation could exceed $15 trillion by 2028. This massive monetary expansion could potentially push Bitcoin’s price to $3.4 million, far above its current price of around $115,000. Hayes emphasizes his projection as a directional bet, highlighting Bitcoin as the strongest asset in an era of vast monetary growth and inflation.