The post Artists Revolutionize Immersive 3D Art Beyond Screens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 26, 2025 12:35 Discover how artists like Blake Kathryn and Wren Weichman are transforming immersive 3D art, pushing boundaries from digital screens to expansive physical spaces. The world of immersive and spatial 3D art is undergoing a transformative evolution, according to a panel at RenderCon 2025. Artists like Blake Kathryn, Wren Weichman, Annibale Siconolfi, and Alex Ness are pioneering the future of art by expanding it beyond traditional screens and into entire environments. Blurring the Line Between Art and Environment Blake Kathryn, known for her surrealist digital art, discussed the challenges of scaling art to massive dimensions. Her recent installation, The River Remembers at Artechouse NYC, exemplifies her approach to blending digital and physical spaces into immersive experiences. From YouTube to Immersive Storytelling Wren Weichman, a filmmaker and technologist, emphasized the importance of storytelling in 3D content. He highlighted the balance between using advanced technology and maintaining a compelling narrative to engage audiences effectively. World-Building at the Edge of Reality Annibale Siconolfi, also known as Inward, brings his architectural background to his art, creating intricate dystopian cityscapes. His interest in holographic technology suggests a future where art and reality intertwine in cyberpunk-inspired environments. Designing at Concert Scale Alex Ness, of NessGraphics, detailed his work on large-scale concert visuals, such as those for Coachella. His focus is on creating impactful experiences that enhance live performances through dynamic and visually striking animations. Bridging Digital and Physical Spaces The panelists collectively noted the growing trend of hybrid formats, where digital overlays transform physical spaces. This “phygital synergy” is reshaping how artists approach their work, merging digital creativity with physical environments. The Future: From Spectacle to Storytelling As technology continues to advance rapidly, the possibilities for immersive 3D art are expanding. Faster rendering… The post Artists Revolutionize Immersive 3D Art Beyond Screens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 26, 2025 12:35 Discover how artists like Blake Kathryn and Wren Weichman are transforming immersive 3D art, pushing boundaries from digital screens to expansive physical spaces. The world of immersive and spatial 3D art is undergoing a transformative evolution, according to a panel at RenderCon 2025. Artists like Blake Kathryn, Wren Weichman, Annibale Siconolfi, and Alex Ness are pioneering the future of art by expanding it beyond traditional screens and into entire environments. Blurring the Line Between Art and Environment Blake Kathryn, known for her surrealist digital art, discussed the challenges of scaling art to massive dimensions. Her recent installation, The River Remembers at Artechouse NYC, exemplifies her approach to blending digital and physical spaces into immersive experiences. From YouTube to Immersive Storytelling Wren Weichman, a filmmaker and technologist, emphasized the importance of storytelling in 3D content. He highlighted the balance between using advanced technology and maintaining a compelling narrative to engage audiences effectively. World-Building at the Edge of Reality Annibale Siconolfi, also known as Inward, brings his architectural background to his art, creating intricate dystopian cityscapes. His interest in holographic technology suggests a future where art and reality intertwine in cyberpunk-inspired environments. Designing at Concert Scale Alex Ness, of NessGraphics, detailed his work on large-scale concert visuals, such as those for Coachella. His focus is on creating impactful experiences that enhance live performances through dynamic and visually striking animations. Bridging Digital and Physical Spaces The panelists collectively noted the growing trend of hybrid formats, where digital overlays transform physical spaces. This “phygital synergy” is reshaping how artists approach their work, merging digital creativity with physical environments. The Future: From Spectacle to Storytelling As technology continues to advance rapidly, the possibilities for immersive 3D art are expanding. Faster rendering…

Artists Revolutionize Immersive 3D Art Beyond Screens

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 20:50
LiveArt
ART$0.01322-4.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012568-17.14%
Wink
LIKE$0.007935+3.49%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00465+10.18%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13106+7.60%


Alvin Lang
Sep 26, 2025 12:35

Discover how artists like Blake Kathryn and Wren Weichman are transforming immersive 3D art, pushing boundaries from digital screens to expansive physical spaces.





The world of immersive and spatial 3D art is undergoing a transformative evolution, according to a panel at RenderCon 2025. Artists like Blake Kathryn, Wren Weichman, Annibale Siconolfi, and Alex Ness are pioneering the future of art by expanding it beyond traditional screens and into entire environments.

Blurring the Line Between Art and Environment

Blake Kathryn, known for her surrealist digital art, discussed the challenges of scaling art to massive dimensions. Her recent installation, The River Remembers at Artechouse NYC, exemplifies her approach to blending digital and physical spaces into immersive experiences.

From YouTube to Immersive Storytelling

Wren Weichman, a filmmaker and technologist, emphasized the importance of storytelling in 3D content. He highlighted the balance between using advanced technology and maintaining a compelling narrative to engage audiences effectively.

World-Building at the Edge of Reality

Annibale Siconolfi, also known as Inward, brings his architectural background to his art, creating intricate dystopian cityscapes. His interest in holographic technology suggests a future where art and reality intertwine in cyberpunk-inspired environments.

Designing at Concert Scale

Alex Ness, of NessGraphics, detailed his work on large-scale concert visuals, such as those for Coachella. His focus is on creating impactful experiences that enhance live performances through dynamic and visually striking animations.

Bridging Digital and Physical Spaces

The panelists collectively noted the growing trend of hybrid formats, where digital overlays transform physical spaces. This “phygital synergy” is reshaping how artists approach their work, merging digital creativity with physical environments.

The Future: From Spectacle to Storytelling

As technology continues to advance rapidly, the possibilities for immersive 3D art are expanding. Faster rendering speeds and AI-generated content are pushing the boundaries of what artists can achieve, emphasizing the importance of innovative ideas and storytelling.

For more information, visit the Render Network.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/artists-revolutionize-immersive-3d-art-beyond-screens

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin (DOGE) price might exit bear trap if this golden cross emerges
CROSS
CROSS$0.23184+0.32%
Nowchain
NOW$0.005-0.99%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22996+0.58%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 21:32
Share
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2272-0.35%
MANTRA
OM$0.167+3.46%
OP
OP$0.6724+2.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Share
China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China’s electric vehicle makers are dumping cars overseas while their home turf turns into a financial bloodbath. Ji Yue, once hyped as the next big EV name, collapsed within six months and left people like Li Hongxing with millions in debt. Li, who runs an ad agency, said he borrowed money to cover campaign costs […]
SIX
SIX$0.01986-0.30%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01698+3.15%
Wink
LIKE$0.00792+3.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 20:15
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

Hyperdrive: All money markets have been suspended