As Ethereum approaches a record high, Bitcoin soars to a new all-time high.

Wednesday saw Bitcoin reach yet another all-time high as traders are encouraged to take on greater risk by an increasingly positive macro environment. And Ethereum may be right on its heels.

CoinGecko statistics indicates that the top cryptocurrency reached a new peak price of $122,882 on Wednesday afternoon, surpassing its previous July record of $122,838.

As speculators continued to hold out optimism that the Federal Reserve would soon lower interest rates, stocks likewise surged to near record highs. On Wednesday, the Dow approached its own record high, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both reached all-time highs.

Bitcoin has increased by 6% in just seven days. It is up 30% so far this year compared to when it started 2025 trading at $94,384.

President Trump’s victory in the November election and growing investor interest in American Bitcoin exchange-traded funds helped the coin reach the much-anticipated $100,000 milestone for the first time in December.

In the past, Bitcoin has done well in an environment with low interest rates and has generally traded like a “risk-on” asset alongside tech stocks.

President Donald Trump, who supports cryptocurrencies, has increased pressure on Jerome…