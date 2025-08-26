As Ethereum Rockets Past $4.9K, Bitcoin Swift Joins the Presale Momentum

By: Cryptodaily
2025/08/26 16:20
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03856-13.32%

Ethereum (ETH) has surged past $4,900 in August 2025, smashing through its 2021 record and proving its strength as one of the most important assets in crypto. Driven by ETF inflows, corporate balance sheet additions, and massive institutional demand, ETH has rallied more than 250% since April. Analysts now point to its dominance in DeFi and Layer-2 ecosystems as key drivers of this historic rebound. But while Ethereum continues to soar, Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is creating a frenzy of its own. With more than $1.3 million raised, over 5,500 investors onboarded, and an early launch confirmed for August 30, BTC3 is setting itself apart with massive bonus structures, PoY payouts, and an opportunity for investors to profit before launch day.

Ethereum’s Record and Bitcoin Swift’s Opportunity

Ethereum’s rally reflects its role as the leader in smart contracts, DeFi, and institutional adoption. ETFs are fueling billions in inflows, and demand from treasuries and corporations is rising. This has created a strong price trajectory that gives ETH long-term strength.

Bitcoin Swift, however, is not waiting for external catalysts. BTC3 has introduced Proof-of-Yield rewards that pay participants directly during the presale, making it a source of immediate profits. With its early launch officially set for August 30, investors have only days left to secure their spot in what could be the most lucrative presale of 2025.

Bitcoin Swift: Built for Innovation and Scale

Bitcoin Swift is a modular blockchain protocol designed as a decentralized financial operating system.

  • PoY Rewards: Adaptive distributions linked to governance votes, transaction activity, and efficiency metrics.

  • AI Smart Contracts: Contracts powered by learning agents that evolve with usage.

  • Privacy & Identity: zk-SNARKs and decentralized identity provide compliance-ready confidentiality.

  • Hybrid Security: A PoW and PoS mix ensures both security and governance scalability.

BTC3 has also been audited by Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Spywolf, while a completed KYC verification provides additional credibility and transparency.

Final Stage Presale: Only 3 Days Left

Stage 7 of the presale is now live, marking the final chance to buy before the early August 30 launch. BTC3 has raised $1.3 million, hit its hard cap, and built a community of over 5,500 investors. Tokens are priced at $7, and momentum is at full speed.

Stage 6 delivered a staggering 166% in staking rewards, but Stage 7 has increased the APY to 300% from the originally planned 86%. To celebrate, BTC3 launched the “Everything Must Go Bonus Event,” giving investors massive bonus allocations:

  • Tier 1: $100 – $1,999 → 50% Bonus Tokens

  • Tier 2: $2,000 – $4,999 → 75% Bonus Tokens

  • Tier 3: $5,000 – $9,999 → 150% Bonus Tokens

  • Tier 4: $10,000+ → 300% Bonus Tokens

For example, a Tier 3 investor contributing $6,000 secures 857 base tokens plus a 150% bonus of 1,285 tokens, totaling 2,142 tokens. If BTC3 hits $15 post launch, this package could be worth more than $32,000, excluding PoY rewards.

The referral program is also live, paying 25% bonuses to both the referrer and referee, driving exponential growth in community participation.

Influencers Building Momentum

Influencers and analysts are shining a spotlight on Bitcoin Swift. Crypto Sister, Bull Run Angel, and Crypto Show have all praised BTC3, highlighting its AI integration, programmable PoY distributions, and compliance-first design. Their reviews confirm that Bitcoin Swift is one of the most exciting opportunities of the year.

In addition, Bitcoin Swift is launching initially on Solana to provide ultra-fast transactions, sub-cent fees, and integration with an ecosystem of more than 400 projects. This ensures presale participants enjoy immediate usability before BTC3 transitions to its own blockchain in 2026 with a 1:1 bridge.

Conclusion

Ethereum breaking past $4,900 proves the strength of the broader crypto market, but Bitcoin Swift is stealing the presale spotlight. With $1.3 million raised, 5,500 investors onboarded, 300% APY in the final stage, and an early launch set for August 30, BTC3 offers the perfect combination of immediate payouts and long-term growth. The Everything Must Go Bonus Event is the final chance to grab tokens before launch, and investors who act now will be positioned to ride the most explosive presale of 2025.

For more information on Bitcoin Swift:Website: https://bitcoinswift.com Follow updates on X

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1258+4.39%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003413-2.45%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007996-3.40%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Share
How to prevent Web3 projects from becoming pyramid schemes by attracting new users and offering commissions?

How to prevent Web3 projects from becoming pyramid schemes by attracting new users and offering commissions?

Author: Lawyer Xu Qian introduction "Invite gifts", "share rebates", "promotion rewards"... Whether it is traditional e-commerce, content platforms, or Web3 projects, more and more product designs have introduced user incentive
Moonveil
MORE$0.10159+3.83%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:30
Share
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007713-8.86%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1258+4.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

How to prevent Web3 projects from becoming pyramid schemes by attracting new users and offering commissions?

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts