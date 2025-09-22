The post Asia Drives Crypto Growth as Market Power Shifts East appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points Bitcoin flows shift from U.S. to Asia as Korean exchanges maintain strong price premiums Asian equity markets outperform Europe, attracting capital and driving regional market strength APAC crypto volume jumps 69%, while Europe and MENA report yearly declines in activity Bitcoin’s global trading activity is undergoing a clear shift, with liquidity flowing away from U.S. exchanges and toward Asian markets. CryptoQuant’s Exchange Reserve Ratio shows U.S.-based reserves dropping sharply through 2025, reaching around -0.24. Bitcoin Exchange Reserve Ratio (U.S vs. Off-Shore) | Source : CryptoQuant This trend reflects sustained BTC outflows from U.S. exchanges, even as prices remain near $115,500. At the same time, Korean exchanges continue to post significant premiums, confirming stronger regional demand. Bitcoin Korea Premium Index | Source : CryptoQuant The Korea Premium Index recorded spikes of 7–8% above global averages, underscoring persistent local buying pressure in Asia. Even during corrections, premiums stayed positive, suggesting Asia’s growing influence on global Bitcoin price action. Broader Equity and Volume Data Confirm Capital Shift Toward Asia The shift is not limited to crypto markets, as global equity flows show a similar rebalancing from Europe to Asia-Pacific. Major European indices such as the DAX, FTSE MIB, and CAC 40 recorded monthly losses between -1.90% and -3.60%. In contrast, Asian markets outperformed with strong gains in Japan, Korea, and Taiwan, where major indices rose between 6% and 9%. China and Hong Kong also showed signs of recovery, despite short-term volatility. India and Indonesia posted steady growth, confirming broad investor confidence in Asia’s economic and market outlook. This divergence illustrates a shift in capital flows toward regions offering better growth and technological leadership. The pattern also supports the ongoing rise in Asian influence across financial markets, both in traditional finance and digital assets. Strong equity performance often correlates with increased participation… The post Asia Drives Crypto Growth as Market Power Shifts East appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points Bitcoin flows shift from U.S. to Asia as Korean exchanges maintain strong price premiums Asian equity markets outperform Europe, attracting capital and driving regional market strength APAC crypto volume jumps 69%, while Europe and MENA report yearly declines in activity Bitcoin’s global trading activity is undergoing a clear shift, with liquidity flowing away from U.S. exchanges and toward Asian markets. CryptoQuant’s Exchange Reserve Ratio shows U.S.-based reserves dropping sharply through 2025, reaching around -0.24. Bitcoin Exchange Reserve Ratio (U.S vs. Off-Shore) | Source : CryptoQuant This trend reflects sustained BTC outflows from U.S. exchanges, even as prices remain near $115,500. At the same time, Korean exchanges continue to post significant premiums, confirming stronger regional demand. Bitcoin Korea Premium Index | Source : CryptoQuant The Korea Premium Index recorded spikes of 7–8% above global averages, underscoring persistent local buying pressure in Asia. Even during corrections, premiums stayed positive, suggesting Asia’s growing influence on global Bitcoin price action. Broader Equity and Volume Data Confirm Capital Shift Toward Asia The shift is not limited to crypto markets, as global equity flows show a similar rebalancing from Europe to Asia-Pacific. Major European indices such as the DAX, FTSE MIB, and CAC 40 recorded monthly losses between -1.90% and -3.60%. In contrast, Asian markets outperformed with strong gains in Japan, Korea, and Taiwan, where major indices rose between 6% and 9%. China and Hong Kong also showed signs of recovery, despite short-term volatility. India and Indonesia posted steady growth, confirming broad investor confidence in Asia’s economic and market outlook. This divergence illustrates a shift in capital flows toward regions offering better growth and technological leadership. The pattern also supports the ongoing rise in Asian influence across financial markets, both in traditional finance and digital assets. Strong equity performance often correlates with increased participation…

Asia Drives Crypto Growth as Market Power Shifts East

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 18:02
Key Points

  • Bitcoin flows shift from U.S. to Asia as Korean exchanges maintain strong price premiums
  • Asian equity markets outperform Europe, attracting capital and driving regional market strength
  • APAC crypto volume jumps 69%, while Europe and MENA report yearly declines in activity

Bitcoin’s global trading activity is undergoing a clear shift, with liquidity flowing away from U.S. exchanges and toward Asian markets. CryptoQuant’s Exchange Reserve Ratio shows U.S.-based reserves dropping sharply through 2025, reaching around -0.24.

Bitcoin Exchange Reserve Ratio (U.S vs. Off-Shore) | Source : CryptoQuant

This trend reflects sustained BTC outflows from U.S. exchanges, even as prices remain near $115,500. At the same time, Korean exchanges continue to post significant premiums, confirming stronger regional demand.

Bitcoin Korea Premium Index | Source : CryptoQuant

The Korea Premium Index recorded spikes of 7–8% above global averages, underscoring persistent local buying pressure in Asia. Even during corrections, premiums stayed positive, suggesting Asia’s growing influence on global Bitcoin price action.

Broader Equity and Volume Data Confirm Capital Shift Toward Asia

The shift is not limited to crypto markets, as global equity flows show a similar rebalancing from Europe to Asia-Pacific. Major European indices such as the DAX, FTSE MIB, and CAC 40 recorded monthly losses between -1.90% and -3.60%.

In contrast, Asian markets outperformed with strong gains in Japan, Korea, and Taiwan, where major indices rose between 6% and 9%. China and Hong Kong also showed signs of recovery, despite short-term volatility.

India and Indonesia posted steady growth, confirming broad investor confidence in Asia’s economic and market outlook. This divergence illustrates a shift in capital flows toward regions offering better growth and technological leadership.

The pattern also supports the ongoing rise in Asian influence across financial markets, both in traditional finance and digital assets. Strong equity performance often correlates with increased participation in crypto, reinforcing the trend.

APAC Leads Crypto Volume Growth, While Europe and MENA Decline

In crypto transaction volumes, Asia-Pacific registered a 69% surge from $1.4 trillion to $2.36 trillion within one year. This positions APAC as the global leader in crypto activity for 2025.

Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa also grew strongly, with over 60% and 50% year-over-year increases respectively. North America remained stable, driven by institutional inflows.

2025 growth rate and 2024 growth rate | Source : X

However, Europe and MENA showed declines in activity, with Europe dropping from 57% to 43% and MENA from 47% to 33%. This confirms outflows and weaker demand across those regions.

Altogether, these figures reinforce a global shift, with Asia and emerging markets driving the next cycle of crypto and financial growth.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/asia-drives-crypto-growth-as-market-power/

