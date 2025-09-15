Asia’s answer to Pudgy Penguins? Pudgy Pandas presale raises $200K in hours

By: Coin Journal
2025/09/15 19:44
Moonveil
MORE$0,08889-7,94%
LightLink
LL$0,01211-1,94%

  • Pudgy Pandas presale launched today, raised $200K.

  • The presale is scheduled to close next month.

  • Miss the opening stages, and you’ll be chasing higher prices every three days.

The ZenFi-powered Pudgy Pandas presale launched earlier today, and in just hours, it has already raised more than $200,000. 

The window runs from 15 September to 18 October 2025, but the early stampede shows what’s at stake. 

Asia birthed this launch, but the world is watching. 

Miss the opening stages, and you’ll be chasing higher prices every three days.

What is Pudgy Pandas?

Pudgy Pandas isn’t just another collectable — it’s culture, conservation, and community rolled into one. 

This project links token scarcity to real-world impact. 

10% of the supply is locked for panda charities, with a 10-year vesting period and a 12-month cliff. 

Another 10% supports the Panda Birth Initiative, where each cub born triggers a 1% reduction in the remaining allocation. 

The more pandas thrive, the fewer tokens exist.

Add to this the “Buy a Zoo, Bring Pandas Home” pledge, where the community can mobilise financially or through activism to free pandas from cages. 

This is crypto with a heartbeat, built to last beyond cycles.

The hook is simple: penguins are everywhere — pandas are rare. 

Pudgy Penguins had their cultural moment; Pudgy Pandas are Asia’s answer — rarer, more soulful, more enduring. 

In meme markets, rarity and story are everything. Here, both are off the charts.

Price positioning and why now

Cycles matter. Bitcoin is in its next surge, altseason is warming up, and meme coins are reviving in force. 

But while most memes thrive on noise, Pudgy Pandas is backed by utility, mission, and mechanics that drive deflationary pressure. 

Every birth burn, every locked conservation tranche, every capped supply compounds the scarcity story.

Then comes the presale math. Stage 1 (15–18 Sep) offers tokens at $0.021000. 

By Stage 11 (15–18 Oct), the price climbs to $0.060545. 

That’s an 11-stage ladder, with prices ratcheting higher every three days. 

Wait too long, and you’ll simply pay more for the same scarce supply. 

Early adopters don’t just get the bragging rights — they capture the steepest discount.

As one community meme puts it: If penguins had a party, pandas will run the afterparty.

Scarcity creates winners. Pudgy Pandas positions itself as both a movement and a collectable. 

And the market is already validating the thesis: over $200K raised within hours of launch.

Join the presale now

The presale is live and runs until 18 October 2025.

During Asian trading hours, investors from Korea, China, Japan, and across East Asia are pouring into Pudgy Pandas, fueling expectations that the project could scale to a $500 million market cap within weeks of listing. 

Backed by strong regional momentum, PANDA is being positioned as a contender for the Top 10 meme coin rankings this cycle. 

Listing is targeted for 19 October 2025, right after the window closes. If you want in, timing is everything.

Scarcity. Soul. Momentum. That’s the Pudgy Panda trifecta. 

 

The post Asia’s answer to Pudgy Penguins? Pudgy Pandas presale raises $200K in hours appeared first on CoinJournal.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy leads public companies with the largest Bitcoin reserves. The company continuously acquires BTC, impacting the corporate crypto landscape. Continue Reading:Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases The post Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin
BTC$114 776,49-0,47%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,06132-1,87%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 20:17
Share
Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

On June 14, the largest crypto conference in Eastern Europe — Incrypted Conference 2025 — took place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center in Kyiv. As part of the event, a charity auction was held, raising nearly 750,000 UAH, which will be donated to support Ukrainian soldiers. The first auction lot was the «Motanka-Stalker» […] Сообщение Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
League of Traders
LOT$0,01847+0,38%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9,489-1,85%
ARMY
ARMY$0,0192-1,03%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/19 19:50
Share
Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Major token unlock events totaling $790 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data. Optimism leads the cliff unlock category, and Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks include both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across multiple blockchain projects. Optimism leads large cliff unlocks Optimism dominates […]
Fasttoken
FTN$4,39965+0,07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01358-4,29%
Major
MAJOR$0,15893-4,23%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 20:46
Share

Trending News

More

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

K9 Finance offers hacker $23K bounty after $2.4M Shibarium hack

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar