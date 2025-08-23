AsiaStrategy Rebrands and Goes All-In on Bitcoin After Nasdaq Pivot

2025/08/23 02:00
The company officially rebranded as AsiaStrategy on August 22, keeping its Nasdaq ticker symbol SORA while also announcing it will now accept Bitcoin payments for watch sales.

From Timepieces to Treasury Strategy

The rebrand follows months of restructuring that began when Sora Ventures folded into Top Win’s public structure earlier this year. Instead of pursuing a fresh listing, the venture group leveraged the existing company to build a hybrid model that combines its traditional watch distribution business with a Bitcoin treasury and investment strategy.

Soon after the merger, SORA confirmed leadership changes led by Sora Ventures cofounder Jason Fang, as well as new strategic stakes in listed firms Metaplanet and HK Asia Holdings—two regional leaders in adopting Bitcoin as a reserve asset. Executives tied to Sora also joined HK Asia’s board, extending operational alignment between the companies.

Raising Capital for Bitcoin Acquisitions

AsiaStrategy’s pivot has been reinforced by new financing. On August 15, Taiwan-based WiseLink led a $10 million convertible note round into the company, structured over three years and dedicated to Bitcoin acquisition and related initiatives. The raise is part of a broader cross-border finance strategy aimed at scaling listed company treasury adoption across Asia.

Sora Ventures previously unveiled a $150 million fund with a similar goal, underscoring its push to position AsiaStrategy as a model for Bitcoin corporate finance in the region.

Bitcoin at the Point of Sale

Alongside its treasury and investment moves, the company has introduced Bitcoin as a payment option in its luxury watch business, bringing crypto directly into its day-to-day operations. Customers purchasing branded timepieces through AsiaStrategy’s trading subsidiary can now settle in BTC, adding a transactional dimension to its balance sheet-focused strategy.

Multi-Layered Bitcoin Play

With its new structure, AsiaStrategy is pursuing a three-pronged approach: building a corporate Bitcoin treasury, investing in other companies pursuing similar strategies, and enabling commerce in BTC within its retail arm.

A new logo and updated corporate branding will follow the rebrand, while the company noted typical risks for digital asset businesses, including regulatory conditions, volatility, and execution challenges.

If successful, AsiaStrategy could stand out as one of the first publicly listed firms in Asia to combine traditional distribution, direct Bitcoin payments, and corporate treasury accumulation under a single umbrella.

