Aster CEO responds to "concentrated token holdings": Most are airdrops or platform user deposits

PANews reported on September 29th that Aster CEO Leonard, in an interview with Mable, founder of the social protocol Trends, addressed the issue of on-chain data suggesting that a small number of addresses hold 96% of ASTER tokens. Leonard stated that his team does not control all tokens in these wallets. Based on token economics, approximately 80% of tokens are locked on-chain and can be monitored. Addresses holding airdropped tokens account for approximately 40% of the total. Other top addresses also include Aster's spot deposit addresses. Holders may be storing tokens in platform addresses with the intention of selling them at any time, given the significant price increase. Currently, only approximately 10% of the tokens are in circulation, including the 1:1 redemption share for existing users (approximately 10%) and the initial airdrop (approximately 8%). Information on subsequent linear releases has been published and can be verified on-chain. While the contract address appears to control all tokens due to the concentration of transactions, many of them actually belong to users. In addition, Leonard revealed that YZi Labs is the only private equity investor in Aster. Although their shareholding ratio is not high, their support for the company is huge and they have no intention of cashing out. From TGE to restrictions, Aster's performance in the BNB ecosystem has proven its value. Even without forced lock-up, YZi Labs has no motivation to dump the market. Moreover, the tokens they can get only come from a small part of the 5% team allocation, because they invested in equity, not the tokens themselves.