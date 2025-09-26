The post Aster Fuels Perpetual DEX Volume Surge to Record $70B Amid Incentive Frenzy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Perpetual trading volumes on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) surged to an all-time high of $70 billion on Thursday, driven by Aster, a new derivatives platform on BNB Chain.  Perpetual DEXs have surged to record volumes on three consecutive days as decentralized perpetuals activity heated up. On Tuesday, the overall volume for perp DEXs hit $52 billion, followed by $67 billion on Wednesday.  The volume topped $70 billion on Thursday, highlighting renewed momentum in the decentralized finance (DeFi) derivatives markets.  Aster topped the leaderboard with almost $36 billion in 24-hour trading volume, which was over 50% of the total perp DEX activity on Thursday. The platform outpaced rivals like Hyperliquid and Lighter, both recording volumes of above $10 billion.  Perpetual trading volumes on decentralized exchanges. Source: DefiLlama Incentive farming drives perpetual DEX trading activity Aster’s breakout performance on Thursday followed the platform’s growing dominance in decentralized derivatives. On Wednesday, Aster surpassed its peers with $24.7 billion in 24-hour volume, more than double Hyperliquid’s performance on that day.  While trading volume is a key metric measuring interest and market conviction toward a platform, Aster’s rise was also driven by aggressive incentives for using the platform. Trading, minting and holding in Aster’s DEX gives users points, making them eligible for an Aster airdrop.  Because of this, community members said the surge in volume may have negative effects for retail traders. One user said volume spikes may look good until the rewards dry up, arguing that the volume did not truly reflect market conviction. Source: Tiko Another community member compared the volume surge to the exchange fee-mining season in 2018 and the DeFi summer of 2021. The user said these events don’t end well for retail. “Cash out even a small amount, unless you know what you’re doing. It is very easy to lose money… The post Aster Fuels Perpetual DEX Volume Surge to Record $70B Amid Incentive Frenzy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Perpetual trading volumes on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) surged to an all-time high of $70 billion on Thursday, driven by Aster, a new derivatives platform on BNB Chain.  Perpetual DEXs have surged to record volumes on three consecutive days as decentralized perpetuals activity heated up. On Tuesday, the overall volume for perp DEXs hit $52 billion, followed by $67 billion on Wednesday.  The volume topped $70 billion on Thursday, highlighting renewed momentum in the decentralized finance (DeFi) derivatives markets.  Aster topped the leaderboard with almost $36 billion in 24-hour trading volume, which was over 50% of the total perp DEX activity on Thursday. The platform outpaced rivals like Hyperliquid and Lighter, both recording volumes of above $10 billion.  Perpetual trading volumes on decentralized exchanges. Source: DefiLlama Incentive farming drives perpetual DEX trading activity Aster’s breakout performance on Thursday followed the platform’s growing dominance in decentralized derivatives. On Wednesday, Aster surpassed its peers with $24.7 billion in 24-hour volume, more than double Hyperliquid’s performance on that day.  While trading volume is a key metric measuring interest and market conviction toward a platform, Aster’s rise was also driven by aggressive incentives for using the platform. Trading, minting and holding in Aster’s DEX gives users points, making them eligible for an Aster airdrop.  Because of this, community members said the surge in volume may have negative effects for retail traders. One user said volume spikes may look good until the rewards dry up, arguing that the volume did not truly reflect market conviction. Source: Tiko Another community member compared the volume surge to the exchange fee-mining season in 2018 and the DeFi summer of 2021. The user said these events don’t end well for retail. “Cash out even a small amount, unless you know what you’re doing. It is very easy to lose money…

Aster Fuels Perpetual DEX Volume Surge to Record $70B Amid Incentive Frenzy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 11:35
Aster
ASTER$1.7783-15.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016578-2.61%
Binance Coin
BNB$944.01-4.95%
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0.2686-6.96%
67COIN
67$0.002829-32.15%

Perpetual trading volumes on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) surged to an all-time high of $70 billion on Thursday, driven by Aster, a new derivatives platform on BNB Chain. 

Perpetual DEXs have surged to record volumes on three consecutive days as decentralized perpetuals activity heated up. On Tuesday, the overall volume for perp DEXs hit $52 billion, followed by $67 billion on Wednesday. 

The volume topped $70 billion on Thursday, highlighting renewed momentum in the decentralized finance (DeFi) derivatives markets. 

Aster topped the leaderboard with almost $36 billion in 24-hour trading volume, which was over 50% of the total perp DEX activity on Thursday. The platform outpaced rivals like Hyperliquid and Lighter, both recording volumes of above $10 billion. 

Perpetual trading volumes on decentralized exchanges. Source: DefiLlama

Incentive farming drives perpetual DEX trading activity

Aster’s breakout performance on Thursday followed the platform’s growing dominance in decentralized derivatives. On Wednesday, Aster surpassed its peers with $24.7 billion in 24-hour volume, more than double Hyperliquid’s performance on that day. 

While trading volume is a key metric measuring interest and market conviction toward a platform, Aster’s rise was also driven by aggressive incentives for using the platform.

Trading, minting and holding in Aster’s DEX gives users points, making them eligible for an Aster airdrop. 

Because of this, community members said the surge in volume may have negative effects for retail traders. One user said volume spikes may look good until the rewards dry up, arguing that the volume did not truly reflect market conviction.

Source: Tiko

Another community member compared the volume surge to the exchange fee-mining season in 2018 and the DeFi summer of 2021. The user said these events don’t end well for retail.

“Cash out even a small amount, unless you know what you’re doing. It is very easy to lose money at this stage of the market,” the user said. 

Related: Machi Big Brother exits $25M HYPE bet at $4M loss as rivals eat Hyperliquid market share

Aster open interest surged to $1.25 billion in one week

Since its launch, Aster has performed well in key DeFi metrics. On Friday, Aster logged a trading volume of over $400 million and doubled its total value locked (TVL). The platform continued to grow, recording a TVL of over $2 billion on Thursday. 

In addition, Aster’s open interest, a metric that tracks the total number of outstanding contracts that haven’t been settled, reached $1.25 billion on Wednesday. 

Magazine: How do the world’s major religions view Bitcoin and cryptocurrency?

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/aster-perpetual-dex-volume-record-70b?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine major European banks are launching a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin, aiming for faster, low-cost payments by 2026.   Nine leading European banks have joined forces to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin. They are aiming to challenge the dominance of US-based stablecoins like USDT and USDC.  This stablecoin, fully compliant with the EU’s MiCA, will offer faster, […] The post Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Major
MAJOR$0.1189-8.81%
Unite
UNITE$0.0004006--%
Wink
LIKE$0.007625-3.43%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 12:00
Share
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

PANews reported on September 26th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $251 million on September 25th, Eastern Time, marking the fourth consecutive day of net outflows. Fidelity FETH saw a net outflow of $158 million, with a cumulative net inflow of $2.586 billion; Grayscale ETHE saw a net outflow of $30.2657 million, with a cumulative net outflow of $4.592 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is US$25.591 billion, and its net assets account for 5.46% of the total market value of Ethereum, with a historical cumulative net inflow of US$13.373 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00007367-16.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00518-6.15%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 11:58
Share
SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

  SEC approves Hashdex ETF expansion to include XRP and SOL, diversifying its portfolio alongside BTC and ETH for investors.   The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the expansion of Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF. The approval now allows the fund to include XRP and Solana (SOL) alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum […] The post SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
XRP
XRP$2.7599-3.10%
Solana
SOL$196.19-3.75%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.051-3.31%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 12:30
Share

Trending News

More

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

XRP Slump Worsens, Sheds 4% — Analyst Says Coin Can Rebound When This Happens

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $258 million yesterday, while BlackRock IBIT saw a net inflow against the trend.