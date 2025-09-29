The post Aster Surges to Second Spot in Global Fee Rankings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Aster captured $14.33 million in fees in the past 24 hours, making it the second-largest protocol globally, behind only Tether with $22.18 million. It surpassed major protocols like Circle and Uniswap, with nearly ten times the fee revenue of Hyperliquid. This rapid growth is driven by a surge in perpetual trading volume, whale activity, and its private order book design. Aster’s rise reflects growing DeFi adoption and shifts in crypto trading revenue.
Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/aster-surges-to-second-spot-in-global-fee-rankings/