Aster’s 24-hour DEX perpetual volume on Hyperliquid exceeds $700M

Key Takeaways
- Aster, a decentralized exchange for perpetual futures, surpassed $700M in 24-hour trading volume on Hyperliquid.
- Hyperliquid currently leads the perpetual DEX market.
Aster, a decentralized exchange protocol focused on perpetual futures trading, recorded over $700 million in 24-hour trading volume on Hyperliquid, a high-performance decentralized exchange specializing in perpetual contracts.
Aster has grown its total value locked to over $390 million through integrations with major protocols on the BNB Chain.
Perpetual DEX volumes have surged in 2025, with platforms like Hyperliquid achieving daily volumes exceeding multi-billion-dollar figures in recent months, driven by increased retail and institutional interest in crypto derivatives.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/asters-24h-perpetual-dex-volume-surpasses-700m-on-hyperliquid/