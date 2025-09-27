At AIESEC in Nigeria’s IYD 2025 event, “Youth in a Connected World,” young leaders explored how technology, storytelling, and purposeful community action can drive meaningful change. From building trust beyond the internet, to championing local SDG initiatives, to amplifying youth voices through storytelling platforms like HackerNoon, the discussions reinforced one truth: the future isn’t something to wait for—it’s something youth are actively shaping today.At AIESEC in Nigeria’s IYD 2025 event, “Youth in a Connected World,” young leaders explored how technology, storytelling, and purposeful community action can drive meaningful change. From building trust beyond the internet, to championing local SDG initiatives, to amplifying youth voices through storytelling platforms like HackerNoon, the discussions reinforced one truth: the future isn’t something to wait for—it’s something youth are actively shaping today.

At AIESEC in Nigeria’s IYD 2025, Youth Leaders Prove the Future Is Now

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/27 17:00
Succinct
The future is an abstract, out-of-reach concept. We will never get to live in or truly know it. But it is not so elusive that we cannot impress upon it, shape it. On the contrary, we do so with or without intention. Our actions today, if coordinated and purposeful, will give us a tomorrow that we can all be proud to be a part of. It’s one of humanity’s best superpowers. 

Understanding how Youth can harness this power was the central focus at AIESEC in Nigeria’s IYD 2025 event titled “Youth in a Connected World”. I was privileged to share very necessary conversations alongside an ensemble panel on today’s technology and how it can be leveraged to effect real change on a global scale, local youth action towards SDGs, and the power of community. 

Asher Umerie (Center) with attendees of AIESEC in Nigeria's IYD 2025 Event.

\ \ Here are some of my takeaways and reflections:

What We Discussed

  1. Connection beyond the internet: We touched on internet culture today and our collective need to “touch grass”. A smartphone and WiFi are not the only road to community. What matters more is a shared purpose, the magic of conversation, and networks of trust. True connection lives in mentorship, communities built on clear outcomes, and in all the spaces where our voices are heard, respected, and even cheered on. \n \n

  2. Local impact, global relevance: The panelists shared examples of youth-championed initiatives solving problems right where they live. These efforts address SDGs directly (education, decent work, gender equality, sustainability, and cybersecurity awareness). I focused on HackerNoon’s commitment to empowering the next generation of thought leaders—our AIESEC in Nigeria partnership being a great example. We understand all too well how often youth, the driving force behind any lasting change, are sidelined from the conversations directly affecting the future they’re supposed to inherit. And to combat this, we’re empowering the next generation with the tools and, more importantly, a platform to make their voices heard. 

    Asher Umerie with panelists at AIESEC in Nigeria's IYD 2025 Event.

    \

  3. The Power of Story: Again and again, the importance of storytelling surfaced. When a young person shares their success, or even their failure, it serves as a contribution to a collective memory that guides others, shapes action, and ensures our narratives aren’t written for us by outsiders. This is why the work we’re doing at HackerNoon matters and why we connected with AIESEC in the first place. We give young people in Nigeria—and around the world—the chance to publish their own stories in their own words, to reach readers far beyond their immediate circles. In doing so, individual voices become part of a global conversation, and local actions gain the visibility and momentum they deserve. \n

  4. Challenges remain, but so do opportunities: We acknowledged the obstacles: lack of resources, unequal access to platforms or mentorship, sometimes even self-doubt. But the energy and ideas in the room confirmed that when systems (institutions, NGOs, private sector) partner with young people meaningfully, those barriers can be shifted.

Many thanks to the AIESEC in Nigeria leadership for having me, and to the brilliant minds—Okonkwo Marycynthia, Angela Onyegbuna, and Boluwatife Ajayi —that I had the privilege of sharing this necessary panel with.

\n

