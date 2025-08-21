At the Current XRP Release Rate, Here’s When Ripple Will Drain Its XRP Escrow

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/08/21 20:47
Ripple’s escrow system, designed to manage XRP supply, is gradually moving toward depletion. As of today, Ripple has 35.6 billion XRP still locked in escrow. Projections suggest that these holdings could last another decade or less, depending on how much of each monthly release is returned to escrow. Ripple’s Escrow Today Ripple first locked over 54 billion XRP in escrow in December 2017, committing to a structured release of 1 billion XRP each month. The company typically re-locks a large portion of this amount to avoid market oversupply. As of August 2025, 35,599,999,905 XRP remains in escrow across multiple wallets collectively worth $106.8 billion. Monthly XRP Release and Re-Lock Pattern Ripple’s escrow activity over the first eight months of 2025 has shown a consistent pattern of re-locking tokens. From January to August 2025, Ripple released 1 billion XRP each month and re-locked 700 million XRP—except in June, when it released 1 billion XRP and re-locked 670 million XRP. This pattern indicates that Ripple is typically utilizing 300 million XRP per month, with occasional increases to 330 million. Projections on Escrow Depletion The “XRP Liquidity” account, which closely tracks Ripple’s escrow activity, has shared several potential timelines based on the company’s current behavior. According to their analysis, if Ripple continues using 300 million XRP monthly, it could run out of escrowed XRP in approximately 9 years and 8 months. With 35.6 billion XRP currently remaining, this projects a depletion date around 2035. By September 2025, after the re-lock process, the escrow balance will drop to 35.3 billion XRP. Meanwhile, if Ripple's usage increases to 400 million XRP monthly, the escrow could be depleted in 7.5 years, around 2033. Conversely, if Ripple stops re-locking tokens altogether, 12 billion XRP would enter the market each year. In that case, the escrow would be fully depleted within just 3 years. Conclusion Ultimately, the timeline for Ripple’s escrow depletion depends on whether the company maintains its current re-lock pattern of 700 million XRP per month or shifts toward keeping more XRP in circulation. If the current pace continues, the escrow could last close to a decade. However, if Ripple increases its monthly usage, the reserves could run out much sooner—in just three years. This uncertainty keeps the XRP community closely watching Ripple’s monthly decisions as each release offers new clues about how long its reserves will last.

PANews reported on June 19 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, WLFI consultant Ogle has accumulated losses of $472,000 due to shorting TRUMP tokens, and only $866,000 of the 1.35 million
Bitcoin faces downside risk as spot demand weakens and leveraged positions remain exposed near $112K.
TLDR: MetaMask introduced $mUSD, its first native stablecoin, created with Bridge and M0 to support on-ramps, swaps, and bridging. $mUSD will debut on Ethereum and Linea, designed to integrate across MetaMask's DeFi ecosystem and future payment products. The stablecoin will soon link to MetaMask's Mastercard-powered card, allowing users to spend crypto at millions of merchants. [...] The post MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin appeared first on Blockonomi.
