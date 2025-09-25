By collaborating with Okratech, Atleta enables its sports users can access DeFi, a move that helps it to improve liquidity on its sports network.By collaborating with Okratech, Atleta enables its sports users can access DeFi, a move that helps it to improve liquidity on its sports network.

Atleta Network Collaborates with Okratech to Unlock Powerful DeFi Use Cases, Enhance Sports Fan Engagement

2025/09/25
Atleta Network, a sports-focused Layer-1 blockchain, announced a strategic collaboration with Okratech, a multi-chain infrastructure enabling people to access Web3 applications. Using this partnership, Atleta utilizes Okratech’s cross-chain abstraction to introduce advanced DeFi, AI, and decentralized technologies into its sports-based network to help enhance its digital sports engagement and participation.

Atleta Network is a Layer-1 blockchain platform aiming to safeguard and expand the digitization of sports, tokenization of traditional sports products, and conversion of private sports markets into public ones. Using its decentralized blockchain, the Atleta Network addresses challenges of fragmented sports data and dishonest transactions/deals in sports. Built for sports fans and powered by native token (ATLA), Atleta utilizes blockchain to enhance sports through decentralized applications to make sports more effective and trustworthy.  On the other hand, Okratech is a multi-layered ecosystem with a specialty in integrating blockchain applications into DeFi and Web3 growth tools.

Atleta Expanding Engagement Through Okratech Support

Through this partnership, Atleta’s sports blockchain network utilizes Okratech’s cross-chain interoperability infrastructure to enable its sports customers to safely access a wide range of DeFi applications built on the Web3 environment. By integrating its sports-focused protocol with Okratech’s AI-powered Web3 ecosystem, Atleta empowers its sports users with the ability to participate in DeFi’s exciting applications.

With its scalability capability, Okratech enables blockchain protocols to grow. It offers a stable governance and security layer across protocols, allowing Web3 users to adopt chains like Atleta. With Atleta integrated into Okratech’s architecture, Atleta’s sports customers can safely transfer their ATLA tokens within Okratech’s Web3 ecosystem and other connected networks. This also means that Atleta’s sports users can engage with DeFi protocols built on Okratech for economic growth.

This integration allows Atleta’s customers to deploy their ATLA tokens into DeFi by tapping into Okratech’s scalable, interoperable infrastructure without depending on centralized digital asset providers. By bridging ATLA to Okratech, Atleta token holders can access new on-chain opportunities while interacting with decentralized finance utilities like trading, borrowing, staking, lending, and many others.

Atleta and Okratech Driving Web3 User Participation and Growth

Through this collaboration, both Atleta Network and Okratech show their commitments to developing smarter instruments, bigger Web3 communities, and more interlinked DeFi. Collaborating with Okratech is a major achievement for Atleta in its dedication to integrating innovative Web3 tools as part of its international expansion.

The alliance showcases Atleta’s focus on redefining the way its customers interact with sports, advancing their experiences with cutting-edge solutions customized for their needs. The partnership highlights how Okratech is an important multi-chain ecosystem for accessing Web3 and DeFi utilities. With this relationship, Atleta introduces unparalleled experiences that capitalize on the power of DeFi, AI, and blockchain, bringing advanced value to its sporting community.

