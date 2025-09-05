Attackers Are Now Using Ether Smart Contracts to Mask Malware

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 01:00
Threshold
T$0.0156-4.23%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.005001-1.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09774-1.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017385-2.90%
NODE
NODE$0.09244-8.19%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005561-12.00%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00731-4.56%
Mask Network
MASK$1.204-4.52%

Ethereum has become the latest front for software supply chain attacks.

Researchers at ReversingLabs earlier this week uncovered two malicious NPM packages that used Ethereum smart contracts to conceal harmful code, allowing the malware to bypass traditional security checks.

NPM is a package manager for the runtime environment Node.js and is considered the world’s largest software registry, where developers can access and share code that contributes to millions of software programs.

The packages, “colortoolsv2” and “mimelib2,” were uploaded to the widely used Node Package Manager repository in July. They appeared to be simple utilities at first glance, but in practice, they tapped Ethereum’s blockchain to fetch hidden URLs that directed compromised systems to download second-stage malware.

By embedding these commands within a smart contract, attackers disguised their activity as legitimate blockchain traffic, making detection more difficult.

“This is something we haven’t seen previously,” ReversingLabs researcher Lucija Valentić said in their report. “It highlights the fast evolution of detection evasion strategies by malicious actors who are trolling open source repositories and developers.”

The technique builds on an old playbook. Past attacks have used trusted services like GitHub Gists, Google Drive, or OneDrive to host malicious links. By leveraging Ethereum smart contracts instead, attackers added a crypto-flavored twist to an already dangerous supply chain tactic.

The incident is part of a broader campaign. ReversingLabs discovered the packages tied to fake GitHub repositories that posed as cryptocurrency trading bots. These repos were padded with fabricated commits, bogus user accounts, and inflated star counts to look legitimate.

Developers who pulled the code risked importing malware without being aware of it.

Supply chain risks in open-source crypto tooling are not new. Last year, researchers flagged more than 20 malicious campaigns targeting developers through repositories such as npm and PyPI.

Many were aimed at stealing wallet credentials or installing crypto miners. But the use of Ethereum smart contracts as a delivery mechanism shows adversaries are adapting quickly to blend into blockchain ecosystems.

A takeaway for developers is that popular commits or active maintainers can be faked, and even seemingly innocuous packages may carry hidden payloads.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/04/crypto-hackers-are-now-using-ethereum-smart-contracts-to-mask-malware-payloads

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

PANews reported on June 19 that the GoPlus Chinese community issued a security alert that the old version of the decentralized financial network Bankroll contract was under attack. The vulnerability
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.103-38.79%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:59
Share
Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01771-5.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:27
Share
5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

MoonBull leads 2025’s best upcoming cryptos with its whitelist, staking rewards, and meme power, while Popcat, Degen, Dogs, and Andy add viral momentum.
Andy
ANDY$0.0002-11.89%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001255-5.42%
Degen
DEGEN$0.003035-5.48%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 01:15
Share

Trending News

More

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

Inflation data sinks Bitcoin, making Trump’s massive rate cuts less likely

Retail investors cut back on Nvidia purchases, with daily buys dropping from $444M to $75M