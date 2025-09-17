Attention: Today is a Big Day for Bitcoin (BTC) in the US! A Critical Cryptocurrency Meeting Will Be Held with Major Names in Attendance!

US President Donald Trump has taken important steps regarding Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies since his official inauguration.

These moves include Trump signing an executive order on the US strategic Bitcoin reserve and Senator Cynthia Lummis’ Bitcoin reserve bill.

While expectations for the BTC reserve continue, an important meeting will be held in Washington today in the USA.

According to The Block, the meeting will be hosted by Cynthia Lummis, the senator behind the BITCOIN Act, and will be attended by prominent figures such as Strategy founder Michael Saylor and Bitmine president Tom Lee.

Accordingly, the meeting will discuss the adoption and support of a bill aiming to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve in the United States.

Participants are expected to include crypto industry executives such as Strategy founder Michael Saylor, Ethereum startup BitMine chairman and Fundstrat CEO Tom Lee, MARA Holdings CEO Fred Thiel, and CleanSpark CEO Matt Schultz. Lummis previously introduced a bill that would require the US government to purchase 200,000 BTC annually for five years, accumulating a total of one million BTC.

The BITCOIN Act, introduced back in March by Senator Cynthia Lummis, could be the next major focus of lawmakers on crypto legislation, following efforts to pass the GENIUS Act in July.

The bill proposes that the US acquire 1 million Bitcoins, worth over $115 billion at current prices, as strategic reserves within five years through a budget-independent strategy, that these purchases be spread over five years (200,000 BTC per year), and that the purchases be made with resources that will not burden taxpayers, that is, the public.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!