AUD/USD extends losses, approaches 0.6500 with US data on tap

The Aussie Dollar gives away Wednesday’s gains in cautious markets ahead of key US data releases.

Higher-than-expected trade surplus figures in Australia have failed to support the Aussie.

The ADP Employment report is likely to strenghten the case for Fed cuts in September

The Australian Dollar is retracing its previous gains against the US Dollar on Thursday. A cautious market mood ahead of key US services activity and employment data releases is weighing on the Aussie, which has depreciated about 0.4% so far today.

The pair was capped right above 0.6560 on Wednesday before retreating to levels near the 0.6500 round level at the moment of writing. The upbeat Australian Trade Balance data, which showed a larger-than-expected surplus in July, has failed to provide significant support to the AUD.

The USD picks up ahead of US data releases

Investors are reluctant to sell US Dollars, awaiting the release of US ADP Employment Change figures, for further clues about the labour market’s momentum. The market consensus anticipates a mild increase in employment, which is likely to increase concerns triggered by the weak Job Opening report seen on Wednesday.

Later on the day, the ISM Services PMI report is expected to show a significant improvement in the sector’s activity in August, which might calm fears about the downside risks to the economy.

The primary focus, however, remains on Friday’s key Nonfarm Payrolls report, due on Friday, which will be analysed with interest to confirm investors’ hopes that the conditions are set for a widely expected Fed rate cut in September.