AUD/USD rallies toward July highs after upbeat data – Rabobank

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 00:04
NEAR
NEAR$2.703+2.23%
Movement
MOVE$0.1294+4.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016637+3.09%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03677+2.08%
Areon Network
AREA$0.01357+4.22%

The Australian Dollar (AUD) climbed near July highs as stronger-than-expected GDP and household spending data cast doubt on further RBA rate cuts this year. While analysts forecast a moderate uptrend into 2026, they see room for short-term USD strength to push AUD/USD back toward 0.65 before resuming its rally, Rabobank’s FX analyst Jane Foley reports.

Australian Q2 GDP surprises at 0.6% y/y, household spending jumps

“Last week, Australian Q2 GDP data posted a better than expected 0.6% y/y. The buoyant headline was followed by the news that household spending growth in July strengthened to 5.1% y/y. The relative strength of these data has cast some doubt on the ability of the RBA to cut rates again this year, even though CPI inflation has fallen back within the central bank’s 2-3% target band.”

“Since these data releases last week, AUD/USD has pushed higher with the currency pair yesterday almost reaching its July high. While we continue to forecast a moderate uptrend in the currency pair into next year, we see scope for short covering in favour of the USD on a 1 to 3 month view.”

“We see scope for a move back to the 0.65 area in this timeframe before AUD/USD moves to 0.89 on a 12 month view.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-rallies-toward-july-highs-after-upbeat-data-rabobank-202509101120

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+2.28%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002504-0.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00643-0.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share
Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

The biggest names on Wall Street are finally saying what most people already feel: “Things aren’t looking good.” Even as traders bet on interest rate cuts and banks report high earnings, top executives are starting to admit they aren’t sure how long the good times will last. Behind all the market hype, the doubts are […]
Threshold
T$0.0165+1.22%
Union
U$0.0094-4.66%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.91+4.85%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 00:24
Share
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.11938-1.35%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004421-0.67%
Share
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

TensorBoard, Checkpoints, and Custom Hooks in Keras