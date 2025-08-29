August’s Astonishing Drop To 2.8% Reshapes Economic Outlook

QCP Capital: Digital assets are gradually becoming a strategic tool for corporate treasury management

PANews reported on August 29th that Singapore-based crypto investment firm QCP Capital, in its latest report, "New Sources of Income for Corporate Treasury: Digital Assets," noted that digital assets are no longer merely speculative instruments but are increasingly becoming strategic tools for corporate treasury management. Early adopters have incorporated Bitcoin, stablecoins, and other tokens into their reserve assets to enhance liquidity, optimize tax treatment, and achieve forward-looking capital allocation. The report highlights three key reasons why treasury managers favor digital assets: 1. Liquidity as a strategic driver - Blockchain-based markets enable near-instant settlement and deep liquidity, freeing up capital and enhancing operational flexibility. 2. Inflation hedging and value preservation - Major cryptocurrencies have code-based supply rules; Bitcoin's fixed supply of 21 million and Ethereum's deflationary mechanism mean there is no dilution risk. In 2024, digital assets are expected to outperform stocks and gold. 3. Diversification and capital efficiency - The approval of a US spot Bitcoin ETF has driven institutional adoption, and over the past three years, Bitcoin has consistently outperformed the US dollar, gold, and US Treasuries.