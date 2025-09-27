The post Australia CFTC AUD NC Net Positions dipped from previous $-51.2K to $-59.6K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended… The post Australia CFTC AUD NC Net Positions dipped from previous $-51.2K to $-59.6K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…

Australia CFTC AUD NC Net Positions dipped from previous $-51.2K to $-59.6K

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 21:22
Node Pay
NC$0.01671-0.94%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007317+0.95%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012568-17.14%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002204+0.09%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001581+0.12%


Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/australia-cftc-aud-nc-net-positions-dipped-from-previous-512k-to-596k-202509261931

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin (DOGE) price might exit bear trap if this golden cross emerges
CROSS
CROSS$0.23184+0.32%
Nowchain
NOW$0.005-0.99%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22996+0.58%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 21:32
Share
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2272-0.35%
MANTRA
OM$0.167+3.46%
OP
OP$0.6724+2.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Share
China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China’s electric vehicle makers are dumping cars overseas while their home turf turns into a financial bloodbath. Ji Yue, once hyped as the next big EV name, collapsed within six months and left people like Li Hongxing with millions in debt. Li, who runs an ad agency, said he borrowed money to cover campaign costs […]
SIX
SIX$0.01986-0.30%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01698+3.15%
Wink
LIKE$0.00792+3.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 20:15
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

Hyperdrive: All money markets have been suspended