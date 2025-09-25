The post Australia Moves to Regulate Crypto Like Traditional Finance appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
The Australian government has released draft legislation that would bring crypto firms under the same rules as traditional financial services. The proposal introduces a framework for new crypto products, aiming to strengthen oversight and protect investors. By aligning digital assets with established finance laws, authorities hope to build greater trust, stability, and clarity in the market. Industry participants are now invited to review the draft and provide feedback before the regulations take effect.
