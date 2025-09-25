Australia’s draft law would fine crypto platforms up to 10% of annual turnover or A$16.5m for breaching new licensing and conduct rules.Australia’s draft law would fine crypto platforms up to 10% of annual turnover or A$16.5m for breaching new licensing and conduct rules.

Australia Plans Fines Up To 10% Of Turnover For Crypto Rule Breaches

By: Coinstats
2025/09/25 10:57
FINE
FINE$0.0000000013766-5.50%
Australia’s draft law would fine crypto platforms up to 10% of annual turnover or A$16.5m for breaching new licensing and conduct rules.
