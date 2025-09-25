Australia Proposes New Law Requiring Licensing for All Crypto Exchanges

Australia is moving forward with plans to strengthen its cryptocurrency regulations, aiming to bring digital asset service providers under the same legal framework as traditional financial institutions. The proposed legislation, currently in draft form, seeks to enhance oversight and protect consumers while fostering clarity for crypto businesses operating within the country’s evolving markets. This development signals Australia’s intent to solidify its position as a key player in the regulation of crypto and blockchain activities.

The draft legislation aims to extend finance sector laws to crypto exchanges, requiring new licensing standards.

Proposed rules introduce two new financial products: digital asset platforms and tokenized custody services.

Breaching the law could result in penalties up to AUD 16.5 million, but low-risk platforms are exempt.

The reforms focus on increasing consumer protection amid concerns over assets held without safeguards.

Stakeholder feedback is being sought to refine the legislation before formal implementation.

Australia is poised to overhaul its cryptocurrency regulatory framework with a new draft law that could reshape how digital assets are managed and traded in the country. Assistant Treasurer Daniel Mulino explained during a recent crypto conference that the legislation serves as a foundational component of Australia’s digital asset strategy, initially unveiled earlier this year.

Unlike the current system, where only crypto exchanges that facilitate Bitcoin and other asset trades are registered with AUSTRAC, the proposed legislation would introduce broader licensing requirements. Mulino indicated that the bill seeks to formally categorize digital asset platforms and custody providers, requiring them to hold an Australian Financial Services License (AFSL). This step aims to bring digital asset services into a more structured and regulated environment, aligning them with traditional financial institutions overseen by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

Mulino emphasized that the legislation will include targeted regulations for specific activities, such as wrapped tokens, public token infrastructure, and staking mechanisms. Furthermore, crypto platforms will need to abide by standards designed to accommodate the unique features of digital assets, covering areas such as secure custody, transaction settlement, and transparency.

Addressing concerns over digital asset risks, Mulino highlighted that recent failures have revealed vulnerabilities, especially where operators hold client funds without sufficient safeguards. The new rules aim to formalize good practices and eliminate bad actors, providing clearer guidelines and legal certainty for compliant operators and increased confidence for consumers.

Heavy penalties, but exemptions for low-risk platforms

Breach of the new rules can attract fines up to AUD 16.5 million ($10.8 million), proportional to the benefit gained or based on a percentage of annual turnover. However, platforms deemed low risk—those holding less than AUD 5,000 ($3,300) per customer and facilitating less than AUD 10 million ($6.6 million) in transactions annually—will be exempt from these requirements.

The Treasury explained that these exemptions align with practices for other financial products like non-cash payment facilities, indicating an intent to regulate without stifling small or emerging crypto firms. Importantly, the legislation is not aimed at over-regulating crypto issuers or those using digital assets for non-financial purposes, maintaining a balanced approach to innovation and protections.

As Australia advances its regulatory agenda, the crypto industry and investors will be watching closely to see how these reforms will influence the growth and security of the digital asset ecosystem in the region.

