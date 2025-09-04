Australian self-managed superannuation funds' cryptocurrency holdings fell by about 4% year-on-year

PANews reported on September 4 that according to Cointelegraph, Australian Taxation Office (ATO) data showed that despite the rebound in the cryptocurrency market, the cryptocurrency holdings reported by Australian self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) still fell by about 4% year-on-year. According to the report released by the ATO on Wednesday, SMSFs' cryptocurrency holdings were A$3.02 billion (US$1.97 billion) in June 2025, a decrease of about A$100 million from the A$3.12 billion reported in June 2024. However, Simon Ho, head of SMSF strategy at Australian cryptocurrency exchange Coinstash, said: "This figure may be underestimated. The June 2025 data you see is not actual data because it is based on the tax return on June 30, 2025, and the filing deadline is May 2026."