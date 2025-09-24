Austria’s Central Bank Calls for Streamlined Crypto Regulations in Europe

TLDR

Austria’s top central banker, Martin Kocher, has urged Europe to stop playing catch-up on crypto regulation and financial rules. He highlighted the growing influence of crypto businesses in the financial sector. Kocher emphasized the need for a review of existing regulations rather than adding more.

Kocher Calls for Simpler Crypto Regulations

Kocher, also a member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, addressed the topic at a financial oversight event. He pointed out that the current regulatory framework is overly complex and inefficient. “It would be important to review the existing regulations and phase out unnecessary reporting and documentation requirements,” he stated.

He stressed the importance of simplifying the system rather than increasing regulations. According to Kocher, Europe should rethink its approach to crypto regulation. The aim should be to prevent further clutter in an already overloaded system.

Kocher also acknowledged the need to limit potential growth in crypto markets. However, he argued that focusing on improving the existing rules is a more practical solution. By doing so, Europe could improve its ability to manage financial oversight.

Regulatory Differences Still Impact Monetary Policy

Kocher also raised concerns about the differences in regulatory frameworks across European countries. These variations, he argued, hinder the effective transmission of monetary policies.

These disparities affect the smooth functioning of Europe’s financial system, especially during times of economic stress. Kocher believes that addressing these differences could make ECB policies more effective across the region. A cleaner and more unified regulatory framework would help reduce risks for banks and financial institutions.

ECB Task Force Works on Simplifying Banking Rules

Joachim Nagel, head of Germany’s Bundesbank, shares Kocher’s call for more straightforward rules. Nagel, a fellow ECB Governing Council member, also stresses the need for a regulatory overhaul.

Nagel is part of an ECB task force working on simplifying post-crisis rules. One key proposal involves counting only common equity towards a bank’s primary capital requirements. This change would eliminate overlapping demands and simplify capital requirements.

The task force is also considering consolidating various capital buffers into a single one. According to Nagel, this could reduce complexity while maintaining oversight. The task force will present its final recommendations by December, offering potential changes to Europe’s regulatory landscape.

As the U.S. and U.K. move toward deregulation, European officials are under pressure to act. While the technical discussions are ongoing, changes to laws will ultimately depend on the European Commission and Parliament. Nagel emphasized the importance of advancing talks with European and national partners to achieve meaningful reforms.

