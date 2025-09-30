Autoregressive Vision-LLMs: A Simplified Mathematical Formulation

Abstract and 1. Introduction
Related Work
2.1 Vision-LLMs
2.2 Transferable Adversarial Attacks
Preliminaries
3.1 Revisiting Auto-Regressive Vision-LLMs
3.2 Typographic Attacks in Vision-LLMs-based AD Systems
Methodology
4.1 Auto-Generation of Typographic Attack
4.2 Augmentations of Typographic Attack
4.3 Realizations of Typographic Attacks
Experiments
Conclusion and References
\
\
:::info Authors:
(1) Nhat Chung, CFAR and IHPC, A*STAR, Singapore and VNU-HCM, Vietnam;
(2) Sensen Gao, CFAR and IHPC, A*STAR, Singapore and Nankai University, China;
(3) Tuan-Anh Vu, CFAR and IHPC, A*STAR, Singapore and HKUST, HKSAR;
(4) Jie Zhang, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore;
(5) Aishan Liu, Beihang University, China;
(6) Yun Lin, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China;
(7) Jin Song Dong, National University of Singapore, Singapore;
(8) Qing Guo, CFAR and IHPC, A*STAR, Singapore and National University of Singapore, Singapore.
:::
:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.
:::
\