Avalanche Collapses To Its Range Above $23

Sep 06, 2025 at 13:01 // Price

The price of Avalanche (AVAX) is moving upwards while moving sideways.



As the altcoin moves into a positive trend zone, the price bars are caught between the moving average lines.



Avalanche price long-term analysis: ranging



The crypto has been fluctuating between the moving average lines since July 14, as reported by Coinidol.com. Today, the altcoin is at $24.30. On the upside, the altcoin will reach a high of $45 if it breaks above the 50-day SMA. If the bears break the 21-day SMA support, AVAX could fall to its low price of $15.65.

AVAX price indicators analysis



The price bars have remained between the moving averages. The cryptocurrency is currently trading between the 21-day SMA support and the 50-day SMA barrier. On the 4-hour chart, the price of the cryptocurrency is also between the moving average lines.



Technical Indicators:











AVAX/USD daily price chart – September 6, 2025



What is the next direction for Avalanche?



The price of AVAX is currently in a sideways trend, fluctuating between $22 and $26 or between the moving average lines while the trend is still being determined. On September 5, the altcoin rose and broke through the $25 mark before being beaten back.









AVAX/USD price 4-hour chart – September 6, 2025



Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.