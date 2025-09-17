Avalanche Foundation Adds U.K. Lawmaker Chris Holmes to Board

The Avalanche Foundation appointed Chris Holmes, a Conservative member of the House of Lords and a longtime technology policy advocate, to its board of directors, the company said Tuesday.

Holmes, who has been active in shaping legislation around emerging technologies, brings experience in governance, regulation and innovation, the company said. His appointment underscores the foundation’s push to deepen engagement with policymakers as blockchain adoption expands globally.

“We are honored to welcome Lord Holmes to the Avalanche Foundation’s board,” said Nicolas Lemaitre, a director of the Foundation, in the release. “As blockchain adoption accelerates globally, his guidance will be invaluable in ensuring Avalanche continues to set the standard for openness, accessibility and trust in the digital economy.”

Holmes played a key role in updating the U.K.’s legal framework for digital technologies. He helped drive the passage of the Electronic Trade Documents Bill, giving blockchain-enabled digital trade documents the same legal status as paper. He also introduced legislation on artificial intelligence regulation and fair labor practices and co-authored reports on democracy, digital skills and AI.

“Inclusion is fundamental to innovation,” Holmes, a former Paralympian, said in the release. “Without diverse voices and perspectives, the potential of blockchain and related technologies cannot be fully realized. Right-sized regulation is not a barrier to innovation — it is essential for it.”

The foundation said Holmes’ addition to the board strengthens its mission to build a more accessible and trustworthy digital economy. His expertise will help the organization advance constructive regulatory dialogue worldwide and broaden adoption of blockchain-based tools.

The Avalanche Foundation is a non-profit supporting the Avalanche ecosystem through grants and initiatives in blockchain, AI and Web3.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/16/avalanche-foundation-adds-u-k-lawmaker-chris-holmes-to-board