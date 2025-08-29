Avalanche leads blockchain transaction growth amid US gov’t implementation

By: Coinstats
2025/08/29 18:02
Avalanche transaction growth topped all blockchain networks with 66%, as the smart-contract network saw more government implementation and renewed ETF applications.

Avalanche’s transaction growth surpassed all other blockchain networks this week, signaling more investor mindshare rotating to the smart-contract blockchain’s utility token, as it also saw increasing governmental adoption.

Avalanche, a smart-contract blockchain aiming to improve scalability and usability, has emerged as the crypto market’s fastest–growing blockchain network.

Transactions on Avalanche rose over 66% during the past week, surpassing 11.9 million transactions across over 181,300 active addresses, wrote crypto intelligence platform Nansen, in a Friday X post.

