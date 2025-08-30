Avalanche Leads Blockchain Transaction Growth, Amid US Gov’t Implementation

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 08:34
MemeCore
M$0,53583+25,14%
Threshold
T$0,01602-2,79%
RealLink
REAL$0,05549-3,88%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,326-2,20%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005231-1,28%

Update Aug. 29, 1:07 p.m. UTC: This article has been updated to include comments from Ava Labs’ chief strategy officer.

Avalanche’s transaction growth surpassed all other blockchain networks this week, signaling more investor mindshare rotating to the smart-contract blockchain’s utility token, as it also saw increasing governmental adoption.

Avalanche, a smart contract blockchain designed to improve scalability and usability, has emerged as one of the fastest–growing blockchain networks.

Transactions on Avalanche rose over 66% during the past week, surpassing 11.9 million transactions across over 181,300 active addresses, wrote crypto intelligence platform Nansen, in a Friday X post.

The increased transactions may signal more incoming investor interest in the Avalanche (AVAX) token, catalyzed by Avalanche’s latest governmental implementation and renewed exchange-traded fund (ETF) filings around the altcoin.

Source: Nansen

On Thursday, the US Department of Commerce announced that it will begin posting real gross domestic product (GDP) data on decentralized blockchains, including Avalanche. 

Starting with the data from July 2025, the GDP reports will be published on nine public blockchain networks, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, Solana, Tron, Stella, Arbitrum One, Polygon PoS and Optimism, wrote the Department in a Thursday announcement, adding:

The Department of Commerce called it a “landmark effort” that may “demonstrate the wide utility of blockchain technology” and serve as a “proof-of-concept for all of government,” to build on the US President Donald Trump administration’s vision of making the US the “blockchain capital of the world.”

Related: Ethereum exit queue hits record $5B ETH, raising sell pressure concerns

An excerpt from the title page of the S-1 for Grayscale Avalanche Trust (AVAX). Source: SEC

The rising activity may be more related to organic growth in Avalanche’s layer-1 (L1) blockchains and other rising decentralized finance (DeFi) activities, according to Luigi D’Onorio DeMeo, chief strategy officer at Ava Labs, the company behind the development of Avalanche.

“It’s related to the growth of additional Avalanche L1s growing + new growth in terms of transactions on the Avalanche C-Chain related to payments growth of stablecoins and DeFi,” DeMeo told Cointelegraph.

Other potential developments catalyzing investor interest include crypto investment firm Grayscale’s updated S-1 filing for a spot Avalanche exchange-traded fund, which was submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, Cointelegraph reported.

Transactions on second-place Starknet increased by 37%, while the Viction network emerged in third with an expansion of over 35%.

The Base network was sixth in terms of growth, but ranked first in terms of transaction count, with over 64 million transactions over the past week, Nansen data showed.

Related: Kanye West’s YZY token: 51,000 traders lost $74M, while 11 netted $1M

Blockchain could make America’s economic data immutable

Publishing economic data on the blockchain will make these reports “immutable,” wrote US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, adding:

“It’s only fitting that the Commerce Department and President Donald Trump, the Crypto-President, publicly release economic statistical data on the blockchain,” added Lutnick after the historic announcement.

US GDP hash on nine public blockchains. Source: commerce.gov

Magazine: Altcoin season 2025 is almost here… but the rules have changed

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/avalanche-transaction-growth-gdp-data-etf?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana Treasury Firm DeFi Development to Enter UK Market with New Subsidiary

Solana Treasury Firm DeFi Development to Enter UK Market with New Subsidiary

PANews reported on August 30th that Solana's treasury company, DeFi Development Corp. (ticker: DFDV), is expanding overseas and entering the UK market through the establishment of a new subsidiary. DFDV UK, the company, claims to be "the UK's first public treasury company dedicated to Solana." The company was formed through the acquisition of Cykel AI, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CYK.L. DeFi Development Corp. stated that it holds approximately 45% of the company's equity, with the remainder comprised of "local management and board members." The acquisition was executed by a group of "investors."
DeFi
DEFI$0,0016-5,54%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1201-6,97%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,05675+0,54%
Share
PANews2025/08/30 08:45
Share
Sources: Musk's lawyer will serve as chairman of a $200 million Dogecoin financial company

Sources: Musk's lawyer will serve as chairman of a $200 million Dogecoin financial company

PANews reported on August 30th that Elon Musk's personal attorney, Alex Shapiro, has been listed as chairman of the Dogecoin Digital Asset Pool (DAT), citing anonymous sources. The source stated that investors are receiving pitches from a company called Dogecoin Pool (DAT) that will invest in the token. The company plans to raise at least $200 million. Details regarding the structure and launch timing of the public investment vehicle have not yet been released. Sources revealed that House of Doge, Dogecoin's official corporate entity, has approved the fund, becoming the "official" investment vehicle for Dogecoin—a practice the fund has also employed with other cryptocurrency foundations to enhance their projects' legitimacy. Launched by the Dogecoin Foundation in early 2025, the Miami-based House of Doge is responsible for developing and promoting the popular memecoin.
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0,00429-1,60%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,002932-2,46%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0,0000001-1,86%
Share
PANews2025/08/30 08:06
Share
ETH/BTC bull James Fickel transferred 39,800 ETH to Coinbase Prime 4 hours ago

ETH/BTC bull James Fickel transferred 39,800 ETH to Coinbase Prime 4 hours ago

PANews reported on August 30th that, according to on-chain analyst Ember, James Fickel, once the largest ETH/BTC bull, transferred 39,800 ETH (US$172 million) to Coinbase Prime four hours ago. He lost 20,600 ETH last year due to his long ETH/BTC position. At the current ETH price, this is worth US$90 million. James Fickel currently holds 57,000 ETH (US$249 million) in his Coinbase Prime custodial wallet.
Bitcoin
BTC$107 824,64-3,34%
Tron Bull
BULL$0,002595-0,26%
Ethereum
ETH$4 308,36-3,80%
Share
PANews2025/08/30 08:40
Share

Trending News

More

Solana Treasury Firm DeFi Development to Enter UK Market with New Subsidiary

Sources: Musk's lawyer will serve as chairman of a $200 million Dogecoin financial company

ETH/BTC bull James Fickel transferred 39,800 ETH to Coinbase Prime 4 hours ago

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

MAGACOIN FINANCE  Forecast vs Bitcoin and Avalanche — Which One Is the Smartest Buy This Quarter?