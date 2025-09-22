Avalanche surged 19% this week on ETF buzz and treasury plans. Analysts highlight AVAX, ADA, and an early-stage presale gem as the top altcoins to consider for investment.Avalanche surged 19% this week on ETF buzz and treasury plans. Analysts highlight AVAX, ADA, and an early-stage presale gem as the top altcoins to consider for investment.

Avalanche Rallies 19% This Week — Best Altcoins to Buy Include AVAX, ADA and Early-Stage Presales

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 05:00
avalanche2 4

The crypto market continues to show pockets of resilience even in the face of broader volatility. One of the week’s standout performers is Avalanche (AVAX), which rallied almost 19.7% in September 2025, defying the overall downtrend. The surge was driven by ETF optimism, new treasury announcements, and favorable macroeconomic signals. Alongside Avalanche, Cardano (ADA) is back in focus with technical patterns hinting at a breakout, while early-stage presales such as MAGACOIN FINANCE are emerging as hidden gems for investors seeking fresh opportunities.

MAGACOIN

Avalanche Rallies 19% on ETF Buzz and Treasury Plans

Avalanche has been the star of the week, rising by nearly 20% while the rest of the market remained cautious. The key trigger was Bitwise’s filing for a Spot Avalanche ETF with the SEC, which immediately widened institutional interest. ETF filings often signal the next stage of mainstream adoption, giving both retail and institutional investors easier access to tokens through regulated channels.

In addition to the ETF filing, Avalanche announced the creation of two treasuries designed to raise as much as $1 billion to purchase AVAX. If successful, these treasuries would provide strong buying pressure while reinforcing confidence among large-scale investors.

The rally also coincided with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point interest rate cut. Lower rates generally encourage risk-taking behaviour in markets, and crypto often benefits from these liquidity-driven shifts. Despite concerns about profit-taking, Avalanche’s September performance remains one of the strongest across the altcoin landscape.

ADA Price Predictions: Bulls Eye $1.02 and Beyond

Cardano is navigating a crucial technical setup. After turning down from the resistance line of its symmetrical triangle, ADA signaled that sellers are actively defending higher levels. However, if the price rebounds from the 20-day EMA at $0.87, it could confirm buying on dips, paving the way for a breakout.

A successful break above the resistance line would likely send ADA toward $1.02, followed by targets at $1.17. In contrast, a failure to hold the support line could pull ADA back toward $0.68. This tug-of-war between bulls and bears makes ADA one of the most closely watched tokens right now.

MAGACOIN FINANCE

Analyst Picks: Presales and Hidden Gems Gain Traction

While AVAX and ADA dominate headlines, analysts emphasize that early-stage projects often deliver the largest multiples during altcoin rotations. This is why MAGACOIN FINANCE has entered the conversation as one of the most intriguing hidden gems.

Unlike many speculative presales, MAGACOIN FINANCE has undergone a comprehensive audit, giving it a structural foundation built on transparency and security. Its fixed supply ensures scarcity, while it avoids venture capital dominance in favor of a community-driven model.

Analysts believe that as Avalanche and Cardano solidify their roles as institutional favorites, retail investors will increasingly turn to projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE for high-upside opportunities. With exchange listings anticipated and investor buzz building, it is being positioned as one of the best altcoins to buy during presales.

Conclusion

Avalanche’s 19% rally has injected energy into a market that has otherwise been subdued, with ETF filings and treasury initiatives putting AVAX firmly on institutional watchlists. Cardano’s technical setup suggests a critical test in the coming weeks, with bulls targeting $1.02 and $1.17 if resistance levels are broken.

At the same time, analysts are urging investors not to ignore early-stage opportunities. MAGACOIN FINANCE, backed by security audits, capped supply, and growing community strength, is being highlighted as the presale pick with the most significant upside potential. Together, AVAX, ADA, and MAGACOIN FINANCE represent a cross-section of the market: established platforms with institutional momentum and hidden gems that could deliver outsized returns in 2025.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
