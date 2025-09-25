The post Avalanche’s Biggest Growth Move Yet: The Binary Holdings Deploys Layer-1 to Onboard 169M+ Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Takes The Binary Holdings (TBH) has deployed its native blockchain, The Binary Network, on Avalanche, bringing 169M+ users into the AVAX ecosystem.  User adoption is projected to quadruple in the next two quarters as TBH expands across Southeast Asia and Africa. The Binary Holdings (TBH),  a Web3 infrastructure firm that powers loyalty programs for telcos in South East Asia, has officially deployed its native Layer-1 blockchain, The Binary Network, on Avalanche (AVAX). This milestone strengthens Avalanche’s position as a leading platform for scalable Web3 infrastructure, while giving TBH the foundation to accelerate mass adoption through its unique telco-powered distribution network. So far, by onboarding 169M+ users and over 75 million active wallets directly onto Avalanche via The Binary Network, TBH is bridging one of the largest untapped user bases, telco users, to Web3. That figure is projected to quadruple in the next year, as TBH expands into new markets across Southeast Asia and Africa, connecting the AVAX ecosystem to millions of mobile subscribers through legacy telco partnerships.  For years, one of Web3’s greatest challenges has been moving beyond crypto-native circles into real-world, mass-market adoption. TBH is solving this by embedding Web3 applications directly inside telco apps, where users already spend their time. It does this through OneWave, its embedded ‘dApp playstore’ that powers telco loyalty programs. This means that the Avalanche blockchain will now see a massive spike in user base instantly, without needing to educate or onboard users from scratch. “The deployment of The Binary Network on Avalanche represents a powerful step forward in proving that Web3 adoption is not limited to crypto communities but can be accelerated by connecting to industries that already touch billions of people daily,” said Manit Parikh, CEO of TBH. In addition to expanding Avalanche’s reach, TBH will launch a dedicated credit program… The post Avalanche’s Biggest Growth Move Yet: The Binary Holdings Deploys Layer-1 to Onboard 169M+ Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Takes The Binary Holdings (TBH) has deployed its native blockchain, The Binary Network, on Avalanche, bringing 169M+ users into the AVAX ecosystem.  User adoption is projected to quadruple in the next two quarters as TBH expands across Southeast Asia and Africa. The Binary Holdings (TBH),  a Web3 infrastructure firm that powers loyalty programs for telcos in South East Asia, has officially deployed its native Layer-1 blockchain, The Binary Network, on Avalanche (AVAX). This milestone strengthens Avalanche’s position as a leading platform for scalable Web3 infrastructure, while giving TBH the foundation to accelerate mass adoption through its unique telco-powered distribution network. So far, by onboarding 169M+ users and over 75 million active wallets directly onto Avalanche via The Binary Network, TBH is bridging one of the largest untapped user bases, telco users, to Web3. That figure is projected to quadruple in the next year, as TBH expands into new markets across Southeast Asia and Africa, connecting the AVAX ecosystem to millions of mobile subscribers through legacy telco partnerships.  For years, one of Web3’s greatest challenges has been moving beyond crypto-native circles into real-world, mass-market adoption. TBH is solving this by embedding Web3 applications directly inside telco apps, where users already spend their time. It does this through OneWave, its embedded ‘dApp playstore’ that powers telco loyalty programs. This means that the Avalanche blockchain will now see a massive spike in user base instantly, without needing to educate or onboard users from scratch. “The deployment of The Binary Network on Avalanche represents a powerful step forward in proving that Web3 adoption is not limited to crypto communities but can be accelerated by connecting to industries that already touch billions of people daily,” said Manit Parikh, CEO of TBH. In addition to expanding Avalanche’s reach, TBH will launch a dedicated credit program…

Avalanche’s Biggest Growth Move Yet: The Binary Holdings Deploys Layer-1 to Onboard 169M+ Users

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 03:03
Quick Takes

  • The Binary Holdings (TBH) has deployed its native blockchain, The Binary Network, on Avalanche, bringing 169M+ users into the AVAX ecosystem. 
  • User adoption is projected to quadruple in the next two quarters as TBH expands across Southeast Asia and Africa.

The Binary Holdings (TBH),  a Web3 infrastructure firm that powers loyalty programs for telcos in South East Asia, has officially deployed its native Layer-1 blockchain, The Binary Network, on Avalanche (AVAX). This milestone strengthens Avalanche’s position as a leading platform for scalable Web3 infrastructure, while giving TBH the foundation to accelerate mass adoption through its unique telco-powered distribution network.

So far, by onboarding 169M+ users and over 75 million active wallets directly onto Avalanche via The Binary Network, TBH is bridging one of the largest untapped user bases, telco users, to Web3. That figure is projected to quadruple in the next year, as TBH expands into new markets across Southeast Asia and Africa, connecting the AVAX ecosystem to millions of mobile subscribers through legacy telco partnerships. 

For years, one of Web3’s greatest challenges has been moving beyond crypto-native circles into real-world, mass-market adoption. TBH is solving this by embedding Web3 applications directly inside telco apps, where users already spend their time. It does this through OneWave, its embedded ‘dApp playstore’ that powers telco loyalty programs. This means that the Avalanche blockchain will now see a massive spike in user base instantly, without needing to educate or onboard users from scratch.

“The deployment of The Binary Network on Avalanche represents a powerful step forward in proving that Web3 adoption is not limited to crypto communities but can be accelerated by connecting to industries that already touch billions of people daily,” said Manit Parikh, CEO of TBH.

In addition to expanding Avalanche’s reach, TBH will launch a dedicated credit program for AVAX-native projects that choose to build on The Binary Network. Successful applicants will gain immediate access to TBH’s telco-distributed audience, ensuring that innovative applications are not only built, but also used at scale.

This initiative is designed to reduce the adoption bottleneck for Web3 startups, allowing them to focus on creating user-centric applications while TBH provides direct distribution to millions of consumers across emerging markets.

Why Avalanche? 

Despite strong interest from other chains, TBH chose Avalanche as the home for The Binary Network because of its high throughput, low fees, and proven scalability. Avalanche’s ability to deliver fast and secure transactions makes it the ideal foundation for TBH’s mission of embedding Web3 utility into daily digital experiences.

“Our decision to build The Binary Network on Avalanche was driven by technology, not hype,” said Manit Parikh, CEO at TBH. “Avalanche’s speed, security, and developer-friendly ecosystem align perfectly with our vision of onboarding hundreds of millions of new users to Web3.”

The collaboration between Avalanche and The Binary Holdings is more than a technical integration — it’s a case study in real-world adoption. By leveraging telco infrastructure, TBH has already distributed wallets to tens of millions of mobile users. With Avalanche as its backbone, this distribution now translates into activity, liquidity, and value for the broader Web3 ecosystem.

As Avalanche continues to grow its footprint, the deployment of The Binary Network stands as proof that mass adoption comes from meeting users where they already are. For TBH, that means telcos. For Avalanche, it means becoming the chain that powers the next billion users.

About The Binary Holdings

The Binary Holdings (TBH) is a Web3 distribution layer designed to onboard the next billion users. By partnering with telcos and embedding blockchain-powered applications directly into mobile ecosystems, TBH connects global consumers to the utility of Web3 in a seamless, scalable way.

About Avalanche

Avalanche is the fastest, most reliable smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, delivering near-instant transaction finality, high throughput, and low fees. Built to power both decentralized finance and real-world applications, Avalanche is enabling the next era of scalable Web3 infrastructure.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/avalanches-biggest-growth-move-yet-the-binary-holdings-deploys-layer-1-to-onboard-169m-users/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
