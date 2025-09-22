Avalanche’s Layer-1 technology and Interchain Messaging (ICM) infrastructure enable RWA tokenization, supporting secure data sharing for insurance, vehicle financing, and ride-sharing. etc. The Avalanche blockchain’s RWA market has surged to $305.25 million in 30 days, with 7,725 holders and 39 active assets. Avalanche Labs is leading the tokenization wave, and in a recent interview, Roi [...]]]>Avalanche’s Layer-1 technology and Interchain Messaging (ICM) infrastructure enable RWA tokenization, supporting secure data sharing for insurance, vehicle financing, and ride-sharing. etc. The Avalanche blockchain’s RWA market has surged to $305.25 million in 30 days, with 7,725 holders and 39 active assets. Avalanche Labs is leading the tokenization wave, and in a recent interview, Roi [...]]]>

Avalanche’s L1 Ecosystem Unlocks Toyota’s Blockchain Dream of Tokenized Cars

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/22 16:23
  • Avalanche’s Layer-1 technology and Interchain Messaging (ICM) infrastructure enable RWA tokenization, supporting secure data sharing for insurance, vehicle financing, and ride-sharing. etc.
  • The Avalanche blockchain’s RWA market has surged to $305.25 million in 30 days, with 7,725 holders and 39 active assets.

Avalanche Labs is leading the tokenization wave, and in a recent interview, Roi Hirata, the head of Japan at Ava Labs, discussed the idea of tokenizing a vehicle on the blockchain network. To bring this idea into real-life implementation, Avalanche will collaborate with Toyota Blockchain Labs to build a blockchain-based network for autonomous robotaxis, known as the Mobility Orchestration Network (MON).

Avalanche Labs Highlights Growing Potential of RWA Tokenization

Avalanche Labs has highlighted the growing potential for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. It noted that items such as cars and whiskey can now be brought on-chain through its Layer-1 technology.

The firm pointed out that Toyota Blockchain Lab had explored the idea of tokenizing cars back in 2019 but was limited by the technology available at the time, as mentioned in our previous report. With Avalanche’s infrastructure, such use cases are becoming increasingly feasible.

The proof-of-concept is developed atop Avalanche’s multichain infrastructure and Interchain Messaging (ICM). As a result, it will support secure data sharing across insurance, vehicle financing, ride-sharing, and carbon credit tracking, while also simplifying ownership transfers in secondary markets.

Speaking on the development, Roi Hirata noted that Avalanche and Toyota’s upcoming MON network could pave the way for new applications. This includes the future deployment of fully autonomous robotaxi fleets. He said:

Hirata noted that investors will have the ability to raise capital and monitor their robotaxi fleets directly through the blockchain. It will also enable the entire business model to be built on-chain from the ground up.

Strong Growth in the RWA Sector

Amid rising institutional adoption and expanding network activity, the Avalanche blockchain is gaining momentum in the real-world asset (RWA) sector. As reported by CNF earlier this month, the RWA market on its network has reached $305.25 million, representing a 57.3% increase over the past 30 days. The growth is supported by 7,725 RWA holders and 39 active RWA assets.

Ava Labs, the developer of Avalanche (AVAX), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with blockchain SaaS firm WeBlock to expand real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and stablecoin adoption in South Korea. The partnership will focus on creating regulation-compliant RWA products with built-in KYC and AML features. Alongside, they also plan to launch a stablecoin pilot on Avalanche later this year.

AVAX, the native cryptocurrency of the Avalanche Blockchain, has delivered strong performance with 46% upside over the past month. Market analysts are expecting the AVAX price rally to continue to $50 from here onwards.

]]>
