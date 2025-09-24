Discover why Avax and Zexpire stood out as top gainers in a volatile market filled with declines. Explore market trends, price movements, and what sets these assets apart from the biggest losers.Discover why Avax and Zexpire stood out as top gainers in a volatile market filled with declines. Explore market trends, price movements, and what sets these assets apart from the biggest losers.

Avax and Zexpire: Top Gainers Among Top Losers

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/24 16:35
Avax and Zexpire rose sharply in value while most digital tokens slipped, making them the day’s top gainers in a field of top losers. Early trading data shows Avax climbing more than 14 percent in the past 24 hours, while Zexpire added nearly 11 percent, even as the broader market index fell by roughly 6 percent.

Analysts link Avax’s advance to a surge in user activity following a recently completed network upgrade, which cut transaction times and lower fees. Zexpire’s jump appears tied to a large burn of outstanding tokens that tightened supply just as demand ticked higher. The dual moves underscore how isolated catalysts can power standout rallies, even when sentiment in the wider sector trends negative.

Avalanche’s Rapid Rise: Can AVAX Outrace the Next Crypto Bull Run?

Avalanche burst onto the scene in 2020 with a simple promise: faster and cheaper transactions. Smart contracts written in familiar Solidity code glide across its network, and a clever system of mini-networks called subnets helps Avalanche process roughly 6,500 transactions per second—far outpacing Ethereum’s 15. Average fees hover near fifty cents, a figure that keeps day-to-day use affordable for both creators and fans of decentralized apps.

The engine behind this speed is AVAX, the coin that powers activity and grants holders a voice in network decisions. Each fee paid on Avalanche is partially burned, trimming the supply below its hard limit of 715.75 million and adding a touch of scarcity. Over the past year AVAX has climbed about 26 % to the mid-$40 range, securing the 11th spot among digital assets with a market value near $18 billion. A broader crypto revival—sparked by Bitcoin’s recent halving and the launch of spot exchange-traded funds—has further brightened sentiment around high-performing networks.

First-Mover in Gamified Options Trading: Could ZX Be the Next HYPE?

In crypto, the biggest gains often go to first movers in new categories. This cycle has already provided a valid example: HYPE, the token of Hyperliquid, rode the surge in derivatives trading and put on outsized returns for early holders.

Zexpire is aiming to do the same — but in an even fresher niche. It’s the first 0DTE DeFi protocol that turns options trading into a simple, one-click daily play.

One-Click Options, Fixed Risk

Crypto options already see around $3 billion in daily volume, and prediction markets like Polymarket have pushed past $10 billion in cumulative bets.

Zexpire combines the two, wrapping volatility trading into a format anyone can play.

Zexpire removes the complexity of options trading: no more intimidating charts and Greeks. Just one question: Will BTC stay in range today, or break out? Click your choice and let the market play out. The risk is capped — you’ll never lose more than your stake.

Be Among the First to Buy ZX

Like HYPE for Hyperliquid, ZX is the Fuel of Zexpire

Every play on Zexpire runs on its native token ZX, which is currently in seed access at just $0.003, stepping up stage by stage until it reaches $0.025 at listing.

That structure means the earliest participants lock in the lowest entry point, while later buyers pay more.

Beyond price, early buyers also get extras like staking yield before TGE, cashback perks, and beta access — benefits designed to reward the first wave of holders.

First-Mover Advantage: Getting ZX Before It Explodes

Every cycle has tokens that capture a new wave before the market catches on. HYPE did it with derivatives on Hyperliquid, turning early adoption into one of the cycle’s strongest narratives.

Now $ZX is positioned to do the same for gamified options trading — a brand-new category that combines the growth of prediction markets with the simplicity of one-click plays.

Early buyers secure the lowest entry point, while long-term holders stand to benefit from fee burns, buybacks, staking rewards, and platform perks that tighten supply and reward participation.

Buy $ZX, the Next Breakout Token

Conclusion

AVAX logged a rare climb while most tokens slipped. Fresh network activity and steady inflows pushed its value higher, making it one of the few bright spots in the day’s trading. Zexpire also broke away from the downturn, posting solid gains and drawing attention to its rising volume. The two moves showed that real use cases and clear demand can still lift prices, even when the wider market struggles.

Zexpire flips crypto’s biggest problem—wild swings—into a chance to earn. Users make a single click and call whether Bitcoin will stay in range or break out within the day; losses are capped and there are no liquidations or margin calls. Each play fuels demand for $ZX, the native token that brings fee cuts and buybacks for early holders. AVAX represents a promising opportunity too.

Get more information about Zexpire ($ZX) here:

  • Site: https://zexpire.com/

  • Telegram: https://t.me/zexpire_0dte

  • X: https://x.com/Zexpire_0dte

 

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
