AVAX Consolidates Near $30 After Record $31B September DEX Volume and Major Upgrade Funding

Tony Kim
Sep 30, 2025 06:57
Avalanche trades at $29.74 following record-breaking September DEX activity and $250M funding for December upgrade, with technical indicators showing neutral momentum.
What Happened
Avalanche has consolidated around the $30 level following a series of significant developments that drove September to become a record month for the network. The AVAX price currently sits at $29.74, up 0.64% in the past 24 hours, after the network reported $31 billion in decentralized exchange volume for September 2025.
The Details
The surge in activity stems from multiple catalysts converging simultaneously. Avalanche’s DEX trading volumes hit an all-time high of $1.3 billion in a single session, surpassing previous 2025 records by $120 million. This trading surge coincided with significant institutional developments, including Hivemind Capital Partners announcing a $550 million fundraising plan for the AVAX One project focused on tokenizing financial assets.
Real-world asset adoption has emerged as a key growth driver, with RWA activity increasing 139% over 30 days to surpass $450 million. Janus Henderson’s on-chain CLO fund has been particularly instrumental in this expansion. Additionally, Avalanche secured $250 million in funding specifically for the Avalanche9000 upgrade, scheduled for December 16th, which aims to enhance scalability and transaction throughput significantly.
Technical Response
The AVAX price has responded positively to these developments, trading above both the 50-day moving average at $27.13 and the 200-day moving average at $22.45. However, the token remains below the 20-day moving average at $31.05, indicating some near-term consolidation pressure. Trading volume has been robust at $139.5 million over 24 hours, though this represents a cooling from the peak $1.8 billion daily volumes seen during the initial breakout.
The RSI reading of 50.9 suggests neutral momentum, while the MACD indicator shows bearish divergence with a histogram reading of -0.5464. Key resistance sits at $36.16, while support levels are established at $27.07 and $22.19.
What Traders Are Doing
Institutional interest has notably increased, with treasury deals exceeding $1 billion and significant institutional backing for upcoming technical improvements. The daily trading volume spike to $1.8 billion during peak activity suggests both retail and institutional participation in the recent rally.
Market participants appear to be positioning for the December upgrade, viewing the $250 million funding as validation of Avalanche’s technical roadmap. The record DEX volumes indicate growing confidence in the network’s decentralized finance ecosystem.
What’s Next
The immediate focus centers on whether AVAX can reclaim the $31 level and challenge the $36.16 resistance zone. The December 16th Avalanche9000 upgrade represents a significant catalyst, with the $250 million funding providing technical execution confidence.
Key levels to monitor include the $29.90 pivot point for short-term direction and the $27.07 support level for any potential pullbacks. The neutral RSI reading suggests room for movement in either direction, making upcoming volume patterns crucial for determining the next leg.
The Takeaway
AVAX has established a solid foundation above key moving averages following record September activity, with the December upgrade providing a clear catalyst for potential upside momentum toward the $36 resistance level.
Image source: Shutterstock
Source: https://blockchain.news/news/20250930-avax-consolidates-near-30-after-record-31b-september-dex-volume