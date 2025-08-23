AVAX Drops Below $24, OKB Burns 20M Tokens, But BlockDAG’s 2.5M Users Prove Real Utility Beats the Hype

By: Coindoo
2025/08/23 01:00
Price swings are easy to spot, but real adoption is harder to fake. Avalanche has seen bearish momentum build as it dips below key technical levels, while OKB’s deflationary token burn is drawing attention to long-term value plays.

Both moves reflect shifting sentiment, yet neither is tied to organic user growth. BlockDAG, on the other hand, is riding a different metric altogether. With the X1 Miner App crossing 2.5 million users before its mainnet even launches, BlockDAG is building traction from the ground up. When most projects rely on speculation, this kind of pre-launch utility is setting a rare early foundation.

2.5M Users and Counting: The X1 App Just Put BlockDAG in a Different League

Crossing the 2.5 million user mark, the X1 Miner App has become a powerful signal of real traction for BlockDAG, not just as a presale coin, but as a rapidly scaling ecosystem.

In contrast to typical mining apps, X1 integrates daily mining, gamified rewards, and social incentives in a mobile-first package. As a result, that makes it less of a tool and more of a gateway, onboarding users long before mainnet even arrives.

To put it in perspective, this isn’t just impressive; it’s rare. Very few presale-stage projects show this level of adoption before their token even hits the market. Rather than waiting for exchanges to start its network effects, BlockDAG is already bootstrapping them through X1’s viral growth engine.

Importantly, each user on the app represents a potential validator, promoter, and investor in the wider BDAG network. That user momentum is translating into real-world results.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG’s presale has now raised $380 million across 29 batches, with over 25 billion coins sold and a current batch price of $0.0276. That’s a 2,660% ROI from its opening price. Given that, with mainnet still ahead, many are viewing this as one of the top crypto for 2025.

Looking ahead, if 2.5 million users are already active before listings begin, imagine what happens once BDAG goes live. The app isn’t just growing ,  it’s building the foundation for a decentralized economy with millions of entry points. For early adopters, the window to front-run that network may be closing faster than expected.

AVAX Price Forecast: Momentum Turns Bearish as Support Nears

Avalanche AVAX price forecast takes a hit as AVAX slipped below $24, signaling a shift in momentum. Specifically, the latest data reveals rising short positions and negative funding rates, suggesting traders now lean toward further downside movement. On‑chain indicators echo this shift, with a falling long‑to‑short ratio, currently at its lowest in a month, highlighting growing bearish sentiment.

Furthermore, technicals offer additional cause for caution. The token is nearing its 50‑day exponential moving average around $22.74; a close beneath this level could expose the next support near $20.99. In addition, momentum indicators align with the bearish setup: the RSI has dropped below its neutral 50 mark, and the MACD just formed a bearish crossover. However, a rebound remains possible. If that happens, resistance looms around $26.46, marking the level to watch for a potential turnaround.

OKB Token Burn Ignites Scarcity and Investor Attention

A massive OKB token burn recently removed 20 million tokens from circulation, sending ripples through the ecosystem. According to reports, Whale Alert confirmed this permanent supply reduction occurred when tokens were transferred to an irretrievable address, effectively shrinking total availability and increasing scarcity.

Consequently, when fewer tokens are in circulation and demand remains steady, each remaining unit could gain in value. This OKB token burn acts as a deflationary mechanism designed to reinforce long‑term value for holders.

Beyond the numbers, it’s also a statement of commitment from the exchange behind OKB, showcasing proactive steps toward strengthening the token’s foundation. Through this move, the burn may attract renewed investor interest and bolster confidence in OKB’s future performance.

From Price Action to Participation

While Avalanche wrestles with falling momentum and OKB leans on supply reduction, BlockDAG is focused on something more difficult to replicate: daily user activity. The X1 App’s 2.5 million users aren’t just numbers, they represent a community forming before the token even hits exchanges. That’s a different signal than a chart breakout or a supply burn. It’s utility in motion.

For those watching 2025’s top crypto opportunities, BlockDAG isn’t just promising upside, it’s already delivering traction. With $380 million raised in presale and a mobile-first network expanding daily, the gap between speculation and adoption is becoming easier to measure.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post AVAX Drops Below $24, OKB Burns 20M Tokens, But BlockDAG’s 2.5M Users Prove Real Utility Beats the Hype appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
