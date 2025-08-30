AVAX Transactions Surge 66% After Landmark U.S. Blockchain Adoption

AltcoinsBlockchain

Avalanche (AVAX) is seeing a wave of fresh attention after a sharp rise in network activity coincided with an unprecedented move by the U.S. government to put official GDP figures on-chain.

According to analytics platform Nansen, Avalanche transactions jumped more than 66% in the past week, climbing past 11.9 million from over 181,000 active wallets. The surge places Avalanche ahead of all other blockchains in weekly transaction growth, reinforcing its role as one of the fastest-growing smart contract platforms.

Government Data Goes On-Chain

The rally in activity comes just as the U.S. Department of Commerce confirmed it will publish real GDP figures directly on nine public blockchains, including Avalanche, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and Polygon. Officials described the effort as a “landmark initiative” to make U.S. economic data immutable and globally accessible, adding that it aligns with President Donald Trump’s vision of positioning America as the “blockchain capital of the world.”

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the decision showcases blockchain’s ability to safeguard critical information:

“We are making America’s economic truth immutable and globally accessible like never before.”

Investor Interest Grows

While the government’s announcement provided a major credibility boost, market watchers point out that Avalanche’s growth is also tied to organic ecosystem expansion. Ava Labs strategy chief Luigi D’Onorio DeMeo noted rising activity across Avalanche’s multiple Layer-1s, particularly its C-Chain, where stablecoin transfers and DeFi protocols are gaining momentum.

Institutional demand is also heating up. Grayscale submitted an updated S-1 filing for a spot Avalanche ETF, further fueling speculation about future inflows into AVAX.

Avalanche Outpaces Competitors

Among other chains, Starknet saw 37% transaction growth and Viction climbed 35%, but Avalanche was the clear leader. Meanwhile, Coinbase’s Base network registered the largest raw transaction count at over 64 million.

Despite heavy competition, Avalanche’s combination of adoption, speed, and now direct recognition from the U.S. government has solidified its position as a frontrunner in the next phase of blockchain growth.

