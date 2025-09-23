AVAX Treasury Company AgriFORCE Changes Name to AVAX One

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, AgriFORCE announced its rebranding to AVAX One , aiming to raise $ 550 million and become the first Nasdaq-listed company dedicated solely to acquiring Avalanche ( AVAX ) tokens. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital , will chair the company's strategic advisory board, while Matt Zhang, founder of Hivemind Capital , will serve as chairman of the board. The company aims to accumulate over $700 million in AVAX tokens while continuing to operate its existing energy infrastructure business. PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, AgriFORCE announced its rebranding to AVAX One , aiming to raise $ 550 million and become the first Nasdaq-listed company dedicated solely to acquiring Avalanche ( AVAX ) tokens. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital , will chair the company's strategic advisory board, while Matt Zhang, founder of Hivemind Capital , will serve as chairman of the board. The company aims to accumulate over $700 million in AVAX tokens while continuing to operate its existing energy infrastructure business.