Avelo Airlines to buy 50 E2 jets from Brazil plane maker Embraer

Brazilian airplane maker Embraer has landed its first U.S. sale of its efficient but slow-selling E2 jets with a 50-plane deal from startup carrier Avelo Airlines.

Avelo first started flying in April 2021 with used Boeing 737s but has struggled and recently exited a host of cities on the West Coast. It has also turned to flying deportees for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which has sparked protests, demonstrations and backlash from some politicians.

The low-cost airline focuses on smaller cities, with a large operation out of Connecticut. On Monday, without providing a figure or an investor, Avelo announced it won the “single largest investment” since the carrier launched and said the money will be used to grow and improve customer experience. The new Embraer jets, scheduled to start arriving in the first half of 2027, represent big growth for Avelo, which has just 22 Boeing planes now, according to its website.

Avelo said the order for 50 E195-E2 planes, with options for 50 more, will help it modernize its fleet. The airline is betting that the planes’ two-by-two seating configuration and quieter cabins compared with older jets will be a hit with customers.