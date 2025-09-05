Avoid trading these 2 cryptocurrencies this weekend

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 21:06
NEAR
NEAR$2.405+1.13%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012102-4.10%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.215+3.58%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01263+4.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015986-1.55%

As the weekend approaches, investors eyeing the cryptocurrency markets may want to consider a few key indicators to guide their trading decisions.

One of the most important is the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum gauge that measures recent gains and losses on a 0–100 scale. 

Currently, some assets are flashing warning signals, as RSI readings above 70 often indicate overbought conditions and a higher risk of a pullback.

With this in mind, Finbold has identified two cryptocurrencies in the overbought zone that traders may want to avoid this weekend.

PAX Gold (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a cryptocurrency backed by physical gold, designed to give investors exposure to the precious metal without the need for storage. 

On the surface, its performance appears stable, with the token trading at $3,558.12, almost unchanged over the past 24 hours. However, beneath this calm surface lies a concerning signal.

The RSI reveals a different picture: from a neutral 49.06 on the 15-minute chart, momentum has steadily climbed to 76.21 on the 24-hour timeframe. 

PAXG price and RSI. Source: Coinglass

This rise suggests that while price action has been flat, the asset is quietly slipping into overbought territory.

Redstone (RED)

Redstone (RED), a crypto project focused on decentralized finance and scalable blockchain data solutions, has seen explosive growth. 

The token is priced at $0.6821, surging 65.44% in the last 24 hours, making it one of the strongest performers in the market.

But the rally is showing signs of exhaustion. RSI readings are stretched, 64.89 (15-minute), 77.42 (12-hour), and 75.92 (24-hour). 

RED price and RSI. Source: Coinglass

Coupled with a 3.44% hourly decline, the data suggests traders are beginning to take profits. With momentum overheated, the token faces an increased risk of a sharp retracement in the near term.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/avoid-trading-these-2-cryptocurrencies-this-weekend/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include investment, trading and other functions

Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include investment, trading and other functions

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a report by the Financial Times, Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include functions such as investment
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1018-15.16%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:20
Share
SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015971-6.66%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 22:19
Share
SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

TLDR The SEC reported that nearly a year’s worth of text messages from Gary Gensler’s phone were permanently lost. The lost messages cover a critical period between October 2022 and September 2023, including key crypto discussions. The SEC blames weak technology practices for the data loss, including ignored alerts and poor backup procedures. A significant [...] The post SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing appeared first on CoinCentral.
Share
Coincentral2025/09/05 21:49
Share

Trending News

More

Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include investment, trading and other functions

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds