The post B HODL Joins The Bitcoin Treasury Race With 100 Bitcoin Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK’s newest Bitcoin-focused public company wasted no time putting capital to work. Fresh off its debut on the Aquis Stock Exchange, B HODL (AQUIS: HODL) announced it acquired 100 Bitcoin worth $11.3 million, establishing itself as one of the first British firms to formally adopt a corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy. The purchase, disclosed Wednesday, comes just a day after B HODL raised £15.3 million ($20.7 million) in its IPO to fund a long-term digital asset strategy. With its inaugural buy, B HODL now holds 100 BTC at an average price of £83,872 ($113,227) per coin. That position places the company 98th on Bitcoin Treasuries’ global leaderboard of public firms holding Bitcoin. Following Saylor’s playbook B HODL’s model echoes the trail blazed by Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), the U.S. software company that transformed itself into the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder.  Since first adopting Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset in 2020, Saylor’s firm has raised billions through equity offerings and convertible debt, using proceeds to aggressively accumulate Bitcoin. By mid-2025, Strategy’s stash had surpassed 500,000 BTC, worth tens of billions of dollars, acquired at an average cost basis far below current market levels. Saylor often describes Bitcoin as “digital gold” and has positioned his company as a leveraged bet on the asset’s long-term adoption curve. Strategy recently purchased 525 BTC for $60.2 million at an average price of $114,562, raising its total holdings to 638,985 BTC The model has three key pillars: disciplined buying (often “buying the dip”), using capital markets to finance purchases, and treating Bitcoin as a non-yielding, inflation-proof balance sheet reserve.  B HODL’s decision to move quickly into Bitcoin mirrors this precedent — with one twist. Rather than a purely passive hold, the UK firm intends to activate its treasury through Lightning, effectively turning its… The post B HODL Joins The Bitcoin Treasury Race With 100 Bitcoin Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK’s newest Bitcoin-focused public company wasted no time putting capital to work. Fresh off its debut on the Aquis Stock Exchange, B HODL (AQUIS: HODL) announced it acquired 100 Bitcoin worth $11.3 million, establishing itself as one of the first British firms to formally adopt a corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy. The purchase, disclosed Wednesday, comes just a day after B HODL raised £15.3 million ($20.7 million) in its IPO to fund a long-term digital asset strategy. With its inaugural buy, B HODL now holds 100 BTC at an average price of £83,872 ($113,227) per coin. That position places the company 98th on Bitcoin Treasuries’ global leaderboard of public firms holding Bitcoin. Following Saylor’s playbook B HODL’s model echoes the trail blazed by Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), the U.S. software company that transformed itself into the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder.  Since first adopting Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset in 2020, Saylor’s firm has raised billions through equity offerings and convertible debt, using proceeds to aggressively accumulate Bitcoin. By mid-2025, Strategy’s stash had surpassed 500,000 BTC, worth tens of billions of dollars, acquired at an average cost basis far below current market levels. Saylor often describes Bitcoin as “digital gold” and has positioned his company as a leveraged bet on the asset’s long-term adoption curve. Strategy recently purchased 525 BTC for $60.2 million at an average price of $114,562, raising its total holdings to 638,985 BTC The model has three key pillars: disciplined buying (often “buying the dip”), using capital markets to finance purchases, and treating Bitcoin as a non-yielding, inflation-proof balance sheet reserve.  B HODL’s decision to move quickly into Bitcoin mirrors this precedent — with one twist. Rather than a purely passive hold, the UK firm intends to activate its treasury through Lightning, effectively turning its…

B HODL Joins The Bitcoin Treasury Race With 100 Bitcoin Buy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 10:35
B
B$0.3246-5.28%
Union
U$0.010162+4.26%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,253.85+0.59%
Movement
MOVE$0.1137-0.52%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011332+3.50%

The UK’s newest Bitcoin-focused public company wasted no time putting capital to work.

Fresh off its debut on the Aquis Stock Exchange, B HODL (AQUIS: HODL) announced it acquired 100 Bitcoin worth $11.3 million, establishing itself as one of the first British firms to formally adopt a corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy.

The purchase, disclosed Wednesday, comes just a day after B HODL raised £15.3 million ($20.7 million) in its IPO to fund a long-term digital asset strategy.

With its inaugural buy, B HODL now holds 100 BTC at an average price of £83,872 ($113,227) per coin. That position places the company 98th on Bitcoin Treasuries’ global leaderboard of public firms holding Bitcoin.

Following Saylor’s playbook

B HODL’s model echoes the trail blazed by Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), the U.S. software company that transformed itself into the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder. 

Since first adopting Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset in 2020, Saylor’s firm has raised billions through equity offerings and convertible debt, using proceeds to aggressively accumulate Bitcoin.

By mid-2025, Strategy’s stash had surpassed 500,000 BTC, worth tens of billions of dollars, acquired at an average cost basis far below current market levels. Saylor often describes Bitcoin as “digital gold” and has positioned his company as a leveraged bet on the asset’s long-term adoption curve.

Strategy recently purchased 525 BTC for $60.2 million at an average price of $114,562, raising its total holdings to 638,985 BTC

The model has three key pillars: disciplined buying (often “buying the dip”), using capital markets to finance purchases, and treating Bitcoin as a non-yielding, inflation-proof balance sheet reserve. 

B HODL’s decision to move quickly into Bitcoin mirrors this precedent — with one twist. Rather than a purely passive hold, the UK firm intends to activate its treasury through Lightning, effectively turning its Bitcoin into productive infrastructure.

While B HODL’s entry marks a milestone for UK markets, the company still trails domestic peers. Smarter Web Company leads the British pack with 2,525 BTC ($286 million), ranking 29th worldwide. 

Just yesterday, the London-listed technology firm added to its holdings under “The 10 Year Plan,” its long-term treasury strategy of accumulating Bitcoin. The company purchased an additional 55 BTC as part of the program.

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/markets/uk-listed-b-hodl-joins-the-bitcoin-treasury-race-with-11-3-million-bitcoin-purchase

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Gold just broke yet another record. As of this week, it hit its most overbought level in 45 years, with a monthly RSI of 89.72. That’s the highest RSI for gold since 1980. Anyone who follows charts knows that anything above 70 usually signals overbought territory. So, near 90? That’s insane. And this is happening […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.936+1.76%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.3785-4.87%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 10:07
Share
Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

China-based Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a crypto investment policy, which will enable the company to purchase up to $1 billion in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB.
1
1$0.012633+5.11%
Binance Coin
BNB$999.71+0.28%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,585.92+0.92%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/25 08:50
Share
Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

PANews reported on September 25th that according to Coinbase Support , scammers have recently been impersonating Coinbase , claiming to have partnered with the password management tool Dashlane . Coinbase has clarified that it has no partnership with Dashlane or any other password manager, and warned users not to install extensions or log in to third-party accounts at the behest of others.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001611-0.80%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 10:23
Share

Trending News

More

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

JANCTION Forges Alliance with AltLayer to Enhance Blockchain Interoperability

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies