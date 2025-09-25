TLDR B HODL Plc Acquires 100 Bitcoin for $11.3M, Launches Corporate Treasury Strategy. B HODL Joins Top 100 Bitcoin Holders with $11.3M Purchase & Lightning Focus. B HODL Acquires 100 Bitcoin, Plans to Use Lightning Network for Revenue. B HODL’s Treasury Strategy Targets Long-Term Bitcoin Reserve, Joins Top 100. B HODL’s $11.3M Bitcoin Purchase Positions [...] The post B HODL Makes Strategic Move with 100 Bitcoin Acquisition for Treasury Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR B HODL Plc Acquires 100 Bitcoin for $11.3M, Launches Corporate Treasury Strategy. B HODL Joins Top 100 Bitcoin Holders with $11.3M Purchase & Lightning Focus. B HODL Acquires 100 Bitcoin, Plans to Use Lightning Network for Revenue. B HODL’s Treasury Strategy Targets Long-Term Bitcoin Reserve, Joins Top 100. B HODL’s $11.3M Bitcoin Purchase Positions [...] The post B HODL Makes Strategic Move with 100 Bitcoin Acquisition for Treasury Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.

B HODL Makes Strategic Move with 100 Bitcoin Acquisition for Treasury Expansion

By: Coincentral
2025/09/25 02:29
TLDR

  • B HODL Plc Acquires 100 Bitcoin for $11.3M, Launches Corporate Treasury Strategy.
  • B HODL Joins Top 100 Bitcoin Holders with $11.3M Purchase & Lightning Focus.
  • B HODL Acquires 100 Bitcoin, Plans to Use Lightning Network for Revenue.
  • B HODL’s Treasury Strategy Targets Long-Term Bitcoin Reserve, Joins Top 100.
  • B HODL’s $11.3M Bitcoin Purchase Positions It Among Global Top 100 Holders.

B HODL Plc, a UK-listed company, has acquired 100 Bitcoin for $11.3 million, marking the launch of its corporate treasury strategy. The acquisition positions the firm among the top 100 public companies holding Bitcoin globally. The Bitcoin was purchased at an average price of $113,227 per coin, totaling approximately £8.4 million.

The move follows B HODL’s recent debut on London’s Aquis Stock Exchange. The firm raised £15.3 million ($20.7 million) to support its long-term digital asset strategy. With this acquisition, B HODL now ranks 98th on the list of companies holding Bitcoin, according to Bitcoin Treasuries.

B HODL’s Treasury Strategy and Focus on Lightning Network

B HODL’s strategy focuses on the disciplined accumulation of Bitcoin to build a long-term reserve. The company aims to use this reserve to support its operations on the Lightning Network, enabling faster and cheaper Bitcoin transactions. By operating nodes on this network, B HODL plans to generate additional revenue through routing fees.

The company emphasizes Bitcoin’s strategic value in its digital asset ecosystem. This move is part of B HODL’s broader approach to strengthening its position within the cryptocurrency space. The firm’s Lightning Network operations could further increase its role in the growing Bitcoin transaction market.

Smarter Web and Other Competitors Dominate UK Bitcoin Holdings

While B HODL has made a notable entry, it still lags behind other UK companies with larger Bitcoin holdings. Smarter Web Company holds 2,525 Bitcoin, valued at $284 million, and ranks 29th globally. Satsuma follows with over 1,100 Bitcoin, demonstrating significant accumulation strategies by UK-based firms.

Other companies such as Phoenix Digital Assets and V HODL are also increasing their Bitcoin reserves, though they remain behind B HODL in overall holdings. B HODL’s acquisition places it firmly in the UK’s competitive Bitcoin treasury market. The firm, however, still has a long road ahead to catch up with leading players in the space.

Global Corporate Bitcoin Treasury Landscape

Business intelligence firm Strategy remains the dominant player with a total of 639,835 Bitcoin, worth $72 billion. The company’s strategy has been an influential model for other public companies looking to secure Bitcoin reserves. Strategy’s dominance in the market highlights the growing trend of Bitcoin accumulation by major corporate players worldwide.

Despite some companies underperforming, the trend of corporate Bitcoin acquisition remains strong. Research indicates that one in four public companies holding Bitcoin now trade below the value of their reserves. This trend suggests a complex relationship between Bitcoin’s market volatility and corporate treasury strategies.

 

The post B HODL Makes Strategic Move with 100 Bitcoin Acquisition for Treasury Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.

