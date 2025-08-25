B Strategy to Launch $1B BNB Treasury Company Following Rally To ATH

B Strategy has unveiled plans for a $1 billion U.S.-listed BNB treasury company with YZi Labs’ support. The move comes as BNB trades near record highs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investment Firm Targets $1B BNB Treasury Fund Amid Strong Market Demand

According to the official announcement, B Strategy, a top investment firm said the new vehicle aims to raise $1 billion, giving institutional investors structured exposure to BNB. The company intends to become the “Berkshire Hathaway” of the BNB ecosystem by holding the token as a treasury asset.

Per TradingView data, BNB price is currently $861, with a decline of 1.7% in the last 24 hours. Nevertheless, the token has increased by almost 10% during the last month and 38% in the last half of this year.

The YTD returns are above 22%, with the token returning over 48% over twelve months. BNB also hit a new all-time high last week, underscoring strong demand and institutional interest.

The company added that it has already attracted anchor investors, particularly family offices across Asia. It expects to close financing for the treasury company in the coming weeks. B Strategy said its mission is to connect global capital with blockchain opportunities while providing institutional-grade execution and expanding BNB’s role in financial markets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

B Strategy Aims to Maximize BNB per Share for Investors

Leon Lu, founder of B Strategy and co-founder of Metalpha, said the BNB treasury company will adhere to U.S. public market standards alongside its crypto expertise. He explained that the company’s focus is to maximize BNB per share while offering investors transparency and security. Lu previously managed a crypto stocks fund seeded by Bitmain that returned 276% within two years.

Co-founder of B Strategy and former CFO at Bitmain Max Hua stated that the operations of the new treasury firm will include rigorous risk management and independent auditing of holdings. YZi Labs head, Ella Zhang, called BNB a pillar of the new age of financial markets.

She cited the token’s capability of supporting Web3, stablecoins and the adoption of real-world assets. Zhang said B Strategy is uniquely positioned to amplify the growth of the BNB ecosystem with its $1 billion plan.

Despite the optimism surrounding this plan, a related experience suggests caution. Windtree Therapeutics, another U.S. listed company that adopted BNB as a corporate treasury asset, was delisted from Nasdaq after failing to meet minimum listing requirements.