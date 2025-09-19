B2B Cannabis Platform LeafLink Names Ex-Lyft Exec As CEO

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 03:23
Quack AI
Q$0.034967+8.51%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0513+0.52%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197988+1.19%
Vice
VICE$0.02224+1.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.089+2.45%

Ashwin Raj, CEO of LeafLink

Courtesy of LeafLink

Big changes are happening at LeafLink, the cannabis wholesale platform headquartered in New York City. Tech vet Ashwin Raj has become CEO succeeding Artie Minson whose past roles included co-CEO of WeWork and chief financial officer of Time Warner Cable.

Raj’s background is firmly entrench in both the tech and commerce worlds. Prior to LeafLink, Raj was CEO of ezCater, an enterprise food platform. He was also executive vice president and head of ridesharing at Uber rival Lyft. And before that, Raj held senior leadership positions at ecommerce titan Amazon.

Recently, Raj fielded several questions via email regarding the new leadership transition at LeafLink and what it might mean for the company. He also shared his vision for the company and thoughts on federal legalization.

This Q&A has been edited for conciseness and clarity.

Iris Dorbian: What caused this change in leadership?

Ashwin Raj: This leadership transition comes at a natural inflection point for our company. LeafLink built an impressive foundation over the past decade and plays a pivotal role in shaping the cannabis wholesale ecosystem. With more states legalizing adult-use cannabis and new businesses entering the market, brands are racing to define themselves and stand out. Now is the time to position LeafLink for its next phase of growth.

Dorbian: What is your vision for the company and cannabis?

Raj: My vision is for LeafLink to be the operating system for regulated cannabis commerce: the indispensable infrastructure that makes it simple for licensed businesses to operate, transact, and grow. This industry is intentionally complex: our role is to remove friction and create clarity. By unifying wholesale-to-retail fulfillment, simplifying compliance, streamlining payments and financial services, and equipping operators with the data and tools to run profitably, we allow businesses to spend less time on back-office tasks and more time creating great products and consumer experiences.

Dorbian: What do you feel are the most important issues in the current legal cannabis market?

Raj: The legal cannabis market is full of opportunity, but operators and retailers continue to face significant structural hurdles that shape the industry’s growth trajectory. Margins in the cannabis industry are significantly compressed due to federal tax restrictions, supply chain inefficiencies, and high operating expenses. Brands, distributors, and retailers have limited access to banking and financial services. And the fragmented regulatory landscape forces businesses to navigate complex, state-by-state compliance requirements and increases costs for operators.

Dorbian: What are your thoughts on federal legalization?

Raj: We’ve witnessed unprecedented momentum as more states expand medical and adult-use programs. Federal legalization is the critical next step to normalizing access and ensuring the long-term success of the industry. Done thoughtfully, legalization can create a more secure and consistent framework for cannabis commerce – from access to traditional financial services to tax parity, and the opportunity to sell across state lines.

Founded in 2016, LeafLink currently serves across 30 plus markets.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/irisdorbian/2025/09/18/b2b-cannabis-platform-leaflink-names-ex-lyft-exec-as-ceo/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solmate Launches $300M SOL Treasury in UAE

Solmate Launches $300M SOL Treasury in UAE

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/solmate-300m-sol-treasury-uae/
Solana
SOL$247.83+4.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018218+6.14%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 02:40
Share
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07205+4.05%
Solayer
LAYER$0.559+6.37%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002689+0.44%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Share
Top altcoins om te kopen voor ETF seizoen 2025 – wordt uptober de 100x maand?

Top altcoins om te kopen voor ETF seizoen 2025 – wordt uptober de 100x maand?

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Er heeft recentelijk een belangrijke ontwikkeling plaatsgevonden binnen de cryptomarkt, waarin de SEC een belangrijke rol heeft gespeeld. Het lijkt namelijk een stuk makkelijker te worden voor financiële instituten om goedkeuring te krijgen voor hun crypto ETF. Wat betekent dit voor de nabije toekomst van de cryptomarkt? 2025 kan nu al het jaar van crypto ETF’s genoemd worden. Ondanks dat er slechts twee cryptocurrencies zijn die een ETF hebben, is de speculatie over aankomende ETF producten al maandenlang aan de gang. Recentelijk heeft er echter een belangrijke ontwikkeling plaatsgevonden op het gebied van de crypto ETF markt. Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's SEC gaat goedkeuring proces crypto ETF’s stroomlijnen De SEC heeft recentelijk aangegeven dat het zijn proces rondom goedkeuringen voor crypto ETF producten gaat stroomlijnen. In plaats van dat het maandenlang op zich kan laten wachten, kunnen financiële instituten nu binnen enkele weken goedkeuring krijgen. Dit is mogelijk op het moment dat de crypto waarvoor een verzoek ingediend wordt voldoet aan een zogenaamde SEC standaard. Op dit moment voldoen volgens de crypto analist Dan 12 cryptocurrencies aan deze SEC standaard. Dit zijn Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink, Stellar, Avalanche, Shiba Inu, Polkadot, Solana en Cardano. Het feit dat het goedkeuringsproces rondom ETF producten gestroomlijnd wordt, gaat volgens meerdere analisten leiden tot vele ETF lanceringen. Volgens analisten van Bloomberg zullen er in de aankomende 12 maanden maar liefst 100 verschillende crypto ETF producten op de markt verschijnen. WOW. The SEC has approved Generic Listing Standards for “Commodity Based Trust Shares” aka includes crypto ETPs. This is the crypto ETP framework we’ve been waiting for. Get ready for a wave of spot crypto ETP launches in coming weeks and months. pic.twitter.com/xDKCuj41mc — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) September 17, 2025 De eerste ETF van deze lijst aan ETF verzoeken is nu goedgekeurd door de SEC. De multi crypto ETF van Grayscale heeft onlangs namelijk goedkeuring ontvangen. Deze multi crypto ETF gaat in totaal vijf cryptocurrencies bevatten: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Voor XRP, Solana en Cardano vormt deze Grayscale multi crypto ETF de eerste echte crypto ETF voor deze projecten. Het is uiteraard een optimistisch signaal dat niet alleen wijst op verdere winsten voor deze projecten, maar ook voor de rest van de cryptomarkt. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Crypto verwachting: hoe reageren XRP, SOL en ADA op dit nieuws? In reactie op dit nieuws wisten Ripple, Cardano en Solana al snel een opmars door te maken. De cryptomarkt lijkt namelijk positief gereageerd te hebben op deze goedkeuring voor de Grayscale multi crypto ETF. De XRP koersverwachting steeg over de afgelopen 24 uur namelijk al meer dan 2,8%, terwijl Solana met 4,3% steeg en Cardano indruk wist te maken met een stijging van 5,13%. Dit lijkt nu echter pas het begin van verdere winsten te zijn. altseason, top crypto" width="750" height="500" /> Solana en Cardano koers grafiek (24 uur) – bron: Coinmarketcap Op het moment dat deze ETF’s namelijk live gaan, zal de instroom van kapitaal grote winsten met zich meebrengen. Tegelijkertijd is de gehele cryptomarkt nu ook een altcoin season ingegaan. Dat betekent dat altcoins kunnen excelleren. Top crypto projecten zoals Solana kunnen in dit geval indrukwekkende winsten doormaken. Maar de grootste crypto verwachting is echter niet voor deze grootheden binnen de cryptomarkt. Juist projecten met een lagere market cap maken namelijk kans op grote winsten. Dit soort projecten zijn door een lagere market cap namelijk gemakkelijk in staat om meerdere malen te verdubbelen in waarde. Met deze ontwikkelingen in het achterhoofd kan het dan ook erg interessant zijn om nieuwe crypto projecten te overwegen. Een project dat al snel naar voren komt als een favoriet onder investeerders is Wall Street Pepe. Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) – maakt overstap naar Solana blockchain Wall Street Pepe is een voorbeeld van een crypto project dat onlangs zijn presale succesvol afrondde en inmiddels live is gegaan op exchanges. Sinds dit project live is op exchanges heeft het al meer dan 79.000 unieke wallet houders aangetrokken. Ook kent dit project al meer dan 55.000 volgers op zijn X platform. Een duidelijk teken dat dit project nu kan rekenen op een grote community van investeerders. Het is vaak de community van investeerders die deze projecten naar grote winsten helpt. Het team achter dit project heeft echter ook niet stilgezeten. Dit team heeft er namelijk voor gekozen om een overstap te maken naar de Solana blockchain. Er liggen namelijk veel meme coin mogelijkheden op Solana en het team achter dit project wil zijn investeerders nu mee laten profiteren van dit potentieel. Launching on Solana You can buy early Every dollar buy on $SOL = burns $WEPE on ETH Once ETH $WEPE hits $0.001 → $SOL Peg goes 1:1 Sol buy = Eth burn New site, new plans, the Solana expansion begins ⚔️⚔️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/c3GBYJZliX — Wall Street Pepe (@WEPEToken) August 19, 2025 Om deze overstap naar Solana mogelijk te maken heeft dit team nu de SOL WEPE token uitgebracht. Deze token zal 1-op-1 gekoppeld worden met de originele ETH WEPE token. Elk moment dat er een SOL WEPE token wordt gekocht zal er een ETH WEPE token permanent worden verwijderd uit de circulerende voorraad. Hierdoor zullen beide ecosystemen altijd in balans blijven. Investeerders hebben nu de unieke mogelijkheid om deel te nemen aan dit project voordat deze overstap naar de Solana blockchain is afgerond. Door vroegtijdig SOL WEPE tokens te kopen lijken er nu unieke winstmogelijkheden te liggen voor investeerders. Om meer informatie te vinden over deze overstap naar de Solana blockchain kan je de website van dit project bezoeken. Nu naar Wall Street Pepe i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Top altcoins om te kopen voor ETF seizoen 2025 – wordt uptober de 100x maand? is geschreven door Joeri van Kuppeveld en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0.009694+869.40%
Solana
SOL$247.83+4.05%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,371.05+1.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 02:46
Share

Trending News

More

Solmate Launches $300M SOL Treasury in UAE

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Top altcoins om te kopen voor ETF seizoen 2025 – wordt uptober de 100x maand?

Next XRP ‘Monster Leg’ Will Start No Earlier Than 2026: Analyst

Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury