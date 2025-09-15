B2PRIME Secures DFSA Licence To Operate from The DIFC, Setting A New Institutional Benchmark for MENA & Gulf Region

Dubai (DIFC), The United Arab Emirates (UAE), September 15th, 2025, FinanceWire

B2PRIME GROUP’s subsidiary, B2B Prime Services MENA Limited, has been authorised by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). The firm is now formally registered on the DFSA Public Register (Ref. F009446), operating from Emirates Financial Towers, with the license effective August 15, 2025. 

The license empowers the firm to act as both agent and principal in dealing with investments across multiple products, with the added endorsement to hold or control client assets. 

Institutional advantages

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) serves as the independent regulator for the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a globally recognised common-law financial hub. Operating with English-language courts known for predictable, contract-based enforcement, the DIFC offers banks, asset managers, hedge funds, and professional counterparties a robust oversight, and a strategic location ranked 12th globally among financial centers in 2025.

In Parallel, the DFSA standards align with international best practice. As a signatory to IOSCO’s Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MMoU) and its enhanced version (EMMoU), the DFSA actively engages with global bodies such as IOSCO, BCBS, and IAIS in standard-setting and employs a risk-based supervisory approach. For institutional clients, this ensures internationally recognized controls, trusted cooperation with peer regulators, and smoother cross-border onboarding.

Key products and standards of the company 

Operating from its DIFC base, B2PRIME serves banks and regulated financial institutions, global asset managers, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, family offices, and other professional counterparties across the Gulf and MENA region. With DFSA authorization to hold and control client assets, we apply rigorous Client Money/Client Assets controls – segregation, reconciliation, and independent audit. Separately, our institutional execution framework delivers deep liquidity, transparent pricing, and demonstrable Best Execution oversight across permitted instruments – giving professional clients scale, control, and compliant access to the region.

About B2PRIME GROUP

B2PRIME Group is a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients. Regulated by leading authorities—including CySEC, SFSA, FSCA, FSC Mauritius and DFSA —the company offers deep liquidity across multiple asset classes. Committed to the highest compliance standards, B2PRIME delivers institutional-grade trading solutions with a focus on reliability, transparency, and operational excellence.

Regulatory note

This announcement relates to B2B Prime Services MENA Limited (DFSA Ref. F009446). Client eligibility, product availability and conduct obligations apply as per DFSA rules.

Contact

B2PRIME Group
[email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/b2prime-secures-dfsa-licence-to-operate-from-the-difc-setting-a-new-institutional-benchmark-for-mena-gulf-region/

