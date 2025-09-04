B3 and XRPL Commons partner to launch the XRPL EVM sidechain-based game chain "XRPL Gamechain"

PANews reported on September 4th that B3, a consumer application chain network, and XRPL Commons jointly announced the launch of XRPL Gamechain, the first professional gaming ecosystem built on the XRPL EVM sidechain. XRPL Gamechain's user-facing platform, Xcade, launched on its testnet today with five playable games. For existing XRP holders, Xcade provides a direct way to use, earn, and interact with the token.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.