Back to Africa

By: Medium
2025/09/12 18:55

There is a long-standing academic claim that humanity itself began in Africa.
Golf, meanwhile, is said to have started in Scotland, when shepherds playfully struck stones with sticks. But could anyone doubt that across the African savannas, there were people long ago striking stones with branches for fun?

Back to Africa

Today, golf has become one of the most commercialized sports, strongly tied to business and elite society, particularly in the United States and other developed countries. Yet among the estimated 70 million golfers worldwide, only a fraction — less than 1 in 10,000 — ever earn significant income through prize money in tournaments.

The rest are consumers of golf content or, in smaller numbers, lesson coaches who help others enter the sport. Even then, global economic stagnation — from the U.S. to Japan to Korea — means that only those immune to financial pressure can comfortably play. Expensive equipment, costly lessons, and high green fees are barriers preventing broader participation.

A Sport Too Costly for the Next Generation

A 2024 survey in Korea showed that golf ranked as the number one sport young people want to learn. Yet actual participation is shrinking. The reason: high entry barriers.
Even after entering, most remain consumers, spending their time, money, and effort without any way to reclaim value.

American students training with SMARTGOLF

This problem is not confined to advanced economies. In developing nations, where resources are scarcer, the barriers are even higher.

SMARTGOLF: Turning Players into Producers

SMARTGOLF changes this structure. Golfers are no longer just consumers — they become producers.
Every swing can now generate real rewards.

This cannot be achieved with toy-like golf gadgets. True value and fair competition demand accuracy, fairness, and recognition of skill. SMARTGOLF delivers on this with technology validated by PGA professionals and trusted in U.S. school golf education.

By combining precision, AI coaching, and real-world token rewards, SMARTGOLF connects skill with value. And this potential is not limited to developed markets. In fact, even in regions with less developed industrial foundations, such as Africa or South Asia, this potential can flourish even more.

Global connectivity and education mean that talented, humble, and ambitious people in these regions can rise through new cultural and economic opportunities.

Golf in Africa: A New Beginning

Whether in a schoolyard, a backyard, or an open savanna, people are now swinging SMARTGOLF clubs, earning SGi tokens and learning through AI coaching.

Student in an African school taking their first swings

→ The first swings at school already show remarkable adaptability. Even on their very first day with golf, they are swinging like this.

On the African savanna, with elephants and giraffes nearby

→ Swings here mean both learning and earning, blending sport with new economic opportunity.

Backyard practice on the second day

→ Smiles and progress show the joy of learning, with AI as a constant coach.

Nigerian golfers with SmartGolf

In these images and stories, we see health, joy, infinite possibility, and the future itself.

A New Web3 Future

This is what Web3 means at its core: a decentralized system where value creation is democratized, and global connection fuels a virtuous cycle.

From Africa back to the world, SMARTGOLF and SGi are building a new ecosystem where every swing is both a lesson and a reward, and where the future of sports aligns with fairness, opportunity, and decentralization.

The wise have already begun to embrace it.

https://smartgolf.io

https://t.me/SmartGolfSGi

Back to Africa was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Global Financial Watchdog Makes Stablecoins Top Priority Ahead of G20 Summit

Global Financial Watchdog Makes Stablecoins Top Priority Ahead of G20 Summit

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) has made the rising influence of stablecoins a top agenda item as it prepares to meet world leaders at the upcoming G20 summit. In a letter addressed to G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, newly appointed FSB Chair and Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, emphasized that assessing the growing role of stablecoins in payments and settlements is now a central concern for global financial stability. Bailey Warns Stablecoins May Undermine Financial Trust and Oversight Bailey, who began his term as chair in July, warned that the rapid expansion of stablecoins, digital assets typically pegged to fiat currencies, poses potential risks to monetary trust, credit creation, and financial oversight. “The potential risks and impacts [of stablecoins] are underexplored, in part due to the pace of market developments,” Bailey wrote. “We should continue to ensure that we are implementing our agreed recommendations, monitoring developments in this area, and collaborating across jurisdictions.” The renewed scrutiny follows the FSB’s earlier efforts to regulate stablecoins, starting with its 2021 global framework for monitoring their use. The watchdog has since warned of increased adoption in emerging markets, where stablecoins have become an accessible alternative to volatile local currencies and inefficient banking systems. In response to the spiraling adoption, the FSB said it will expand its work on understanding stablecoin-related risks in these economies. This week’s summit, hosted under South Africa’s G20 presidency, comes at a critical time. The global stablecoin market has settled more than $27.6 trillion in transactions during Q1 2025 alone , doubling Visa’s entire 2023 settlement volume. 💸 Stablecoins settle $27.6 trillion in Q1 2025, doubling Visa’s annual volume, as Ethereum’s infrastructure dominates global digital payments, even amid price turbulence. #Stablecoins #Ethereum https://t.co/LVFclqLGPX — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) April 18, 2025 In the U.S., lawmakers recently passed the GENIUS stablecoin bil l, marking a major step toward the formal integration of stablecoins into the mainstream financial system. However, Bailey has voiced concern about the systemic risks of this trend. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, he argued against the idea of private banks issuing their own stablecoins , stating that such instruments could undermine traditional credit mechanisms and monetary policy control. 🇬🇧 BOE Governor Andrew Bailey has warned that big banks issuing private stablecoins would pose financial stability risks. #BankofEngland #AndrewBailey #Stablecoins https://t.co/9WpwUdkIAV — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 14, 2025 Instead of supporting stablecoins, Bailey has advocated for the digitization of bank deposits, calling it a safer and more regulated path that preserves central bank oversight. The FSB’s warnings also come against the backdrop of growing geopolitical and financial uncertainty. Bailey’s letter pointed to April’s market volatility as a reminder of the financial system’s vulnerabilities, especially outside traditional banking. He noted the importance of robust surveillance and regulatory coordination, particularly in light of the shift toward non-bank financial intermediation and the emergence of new technologies like stablecoins. Some of the key concerns raised include the potential for stablecoins to erode the “singleness of money,” a term used to describe the unified trust in currency across the economy. Bailey warned that if stablecoins begin circulating outside regulated systems, they could create parallel forms of money, complicating monetary policy and cross-border payments. Ethereum Breaks $3K as GENIUS Stablecoin Bill Nears House Vote—Market Bets on Regulatory Breakthrough Ethereum surged past the $3,000 mark on renewed optimism tied to U.S. legislative momentum around stablecoins, with its price climbing 2.13% in the past 24 hours to $3,028. The move caps off a strong weekly gain of 19%, coinciding with what some analysts say could be a turning point for Ethereum’s role in the global financial system. Bitcoin pumped hard after a bill was passed that aligned with the narrative. Today, the “GENIUS bill” voting is allegedly starting. Ethereum has become the backbone of the stablecoin ecosystem. Are you connecting the dots? pic.twitter.com/Y4xHNIDWas — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) July 15, 2025 The rally follows growing anticipation around the U.S. House of Representatives’ expected vote on the GENIUS Act , short for Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins. The bill, which passed the Senate in June with bipartisan backing, seeks to create a formal regulatory framework for stablecoins in the United States. If passed, the GENIUS Act could offer the most comprehensive legal clarity to date for dollar-pegged digital assets, many of which operate on Ethereum. The timing of Ethereum’s breakout has fueled speculation that the market may be pricing in the potential impact of this legislation. Ethereum plays a central role in the stablecoin ecosystem. It hosts the largest share of the total stablecoin supply, accounting for $124.5 billion as of May 6, 2025 . Tether (USDT) leads with $64.7 billion, followed by Circle’s USDC at $37 billion. Other notable tokens on Ethereum include USDe, DAI, and PayPal’s PYUSD. From its early days when Ethereum hosted just $124,000 in stablecoins, the network has grown into the primary base layer for tokenized dollars, driving liquidity across decentralized finance, trading, and on-chain payments. According to data from DeFiLlama and CryptoQuant, the total stablecoin market cap recently surpassed $250 billion , with a $33 billion increase so far in 2025 alone. 🔍 Stablecoin market cap has surged to $228B in 2025, with USDT and USDC driving $33B growth. #Stablecoins #DeFi https://t.co/y68WXWUZM6 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2025 That expansion has brought renewed activity to the Ethereum network. Exchange-held ERC-20 stablecoin reserves now total $50 billion, while USDC’s reserves alone have grown to $8 billion in 2025. As the House prepares to vote on the GENIUS Act during its so-called “ Crypto Week ,” expectations are high. The GENIUS Act’s passage could cement Ethereum’s position at the center of the dollar-based crypto economy.
Threshold
T$0.01647+0.54%
Union
U$0.01083+11.07%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005336+6.95%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/15 23:50
Share
$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

As crypto markets mature in 2025, presale investors are focusing less on hype and more on fully connected systems. Strong presale crypto projects in 2025 are those showing technical readiness, The post $405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.03+2.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09536-5.70%
Share
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/12 19:04
Share
New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Cointelegrap, according to research by security company Mosyle, the newly discovered malware ModStealer is targeting cryptocurrency users on macOS, Windows, and Linux systems to steal wallet private keys and login credentials. The malware was not detected by mainstream antivirus engines for nearly a month after being uploaded to the VirusTotal platform. ModStealer is spread through fake recruitment advertisements, especially targeting Web3 developers. After the user installs the malware package, the program will be embedded in the system background and run, stealing clipboard data, taking screenshots, and executing remote commands. Its code specifically targets Safari and Chromium browser wallet extensions. ModStealer persists on macOS by registering a background agent. The server is located in Finland but may use German infrastructure to mask the operator's source. The technical director of blockchain security company Hacken recommends developers verify the authenticity of the hiring company and domain name, share testing tasks through public code repositories, and open files in a temporary virtual machine without a wallet or private keys. He also emphasizes the need to strictly separate development environments from wallet storage environments, use hardware wallets, and verify transaction addresses on the device's display.
MAY
MAY$0.04516+1.91%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06314-3.95%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2826+3.25%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 19:19
Share

Trending News

More

Global Financial Watchdog Makes Stablecoins Top Priority Ahead of G20 Summit

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

Listed company Capital B increased its holdings by 62 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,075.

PA Daily | The United States exempts some products such as mobile phones and computers from "reciprocal tariffs"; OpenAI officially announced that GPT-4 will be retired at the end of this month and wi